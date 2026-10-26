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Mike Johnson Just Said What Every Republican Is Thinking About the Polls

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 26, 2026 1:00 PM
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Mike Johnson Just Said What Every Republican Is Thinking About the Polls
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday argued that polls predicting Democrat victories in the upcoming midterm elections are flawed.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream, Johnson noted that Republicans are “having hundreds of people turn out for these events” and explained why he believes the polling is inaccurate.

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And this is what I do when I'm in these big arenas, Shannon. I ask for hands. Show me your hand if you've answered a poll in the last 6 months. There'll be like three hands among 300 people. I'm telling you, these polls are off, all of them, because they're using faulty analysis.

Johnson acknowledged that affordability is still a problem many Americans are facing, but expressed confidence that the voters will still trust Republicans to address these issues. “Gas prices are too high, we know that, and, of course, we have much more work to be done,” he said.

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Recent polling shows a distinct advantage for the Democrat Party on the generic congressional ballot. A Silver Bulletin average showed Democrats leading Republicans by 8.6 points (49.7 percent to 41.1 percent).

Democrat candidates currently hold narrow leads in several toss-up races, including competitive races in Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and Texas. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE JOHNSON | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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