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NYT Reporter Says the Latest Development in the MI Senate Race Is a Big Deal and Not Good for Dems

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 21, 2026 7:00 AM
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NYT Reporter Says the Latest Development in the MI Senate Race Is a Big Deal and Not Good for Dems
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We’re in the final weeks of the 2026 midterms, and some say a blue wave is coming. That’s just not happening. It won’t be like 2018 — a 25+ seat flip isn’t in the cards. Those days are over. Now, some top pollsters are skeptical of the latest tranche of surveys, including Frank Luntz, who admitted he got 2016 wrong and that Trump supporters don't respond to pollsters. 

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Now, we have New York Times reporter and Michigan native Jeremy Peters noting that the thing we knew could happen — Jewish Democrats voting Republican — is a real thing in the Detroit suburbs. Peters called this a big deal: these are lifelong Jewish Democrats, and they’re voting Republican for the first time ever. Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn noted that if five percent of Haley Stevens supporters flip, Stevens ran against El-Sayed in the Democrat primary, former Rep. Mike Rogers will likely win. Peters added that the polling is oversampling El-Sayed’s overeducated base, Democrat voters are reluctant to say they’re splitting tickets, and yes, the Trump vote is underestimated:

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"That's a big deal!" …

Peters argued it's "really quite striking" how Democrats are so worried about El-Sayed that they'll vote for Trump-aligned Mike Rogers.

He added there is significant fear that polling is disproportionately sampling voters with college educations who make up El-Sayed's base.

Moreover, Peters reported Democrat voters hesitate to tell pollsters they plan to vote Republican for the first time.

El-Sayed also barely won his primary — despite polling projecting a landslide victory.

Furthermore, polling has repeatedly underestimated Trump voters.

Steve Kornacki said the same thing about the latest slate of Senate polls on NBC: the Democratic leads are tenuous at best. If the polls underestimate the Trump vote again by 2-3 points, as they have, the GOP could retain control of Congress. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | POLLING
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