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Texas Senate Campaign Gets Even More Heated As Paxton and Talarico Trade Attacks Before Midterms

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 22, 2026 1:45 PM
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Texas Senate Campaign Gets Even More Heated As Paxton and Talarico Trade Attacks Before Midterms
AP Photo/LM Otero and Eric Gay,File

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat state Rep. James Talarico have spent the weeks leading up to the midterm elections hammering each other as they seek to win the Senate race.

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Spending in the very tight race has topped $500 million. 

Paxton released two ads on Saturday slamming Talarico’s economic record

"James Talarico has never met a tax increase he didn't love," one ad says, according to Paxton's post on X. "Your paycheck. Your property. Everything you've worked for. He wants to tax all of it to pay for his radical agenda."

The second ad accused Talarico of having "declared war on Texas oil and Texas beef.”

At a stop in Killeen, Paxton hammered Talarico’s record on taxes, saying, “He voted to force a state income tax on all of you.”

Paxton has also honed in on Talarico’s fixation on transgender issues. "This guy is really obsessed with transitions… He wants to transition our kids. He wants to transition Texas off of oil and gas. How about we transition him and his crazy ideas right out of Texas?"

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On Oct. 18, Paxton put it more bluntly. "James Talarico belongs in California, not Texas," he said.

On the other side, Talarico has centered his attacks on Paxton’s legal and ethical controversies. "I have a legislative record. Ken Paxton has a criminal record. That's the choice in this election," Talarico told supporters in Plano on Sunday.

His campaign followed with an Oct. 20 ad that turned Paxton's experience argument around.

"Ken Paxton says I don't have his experience — and he's right," Talarico says in the ad. "I've never been indicted for fraud. I've never been reported to the FBI for bribery. I've never been impeached by my own party. And I've never given a sweetheart deal to a pedophile."

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The Texas House impeached Paxton in May 2023, and the state Senate acquitted him on all 16 articles that September.

The Talarico campaign also went after Paxton's wealth and travel. On Oct. 19, it said Paxton "has increased his net worth by $27 million" since taking office and "now owns 15 homes.

In another ad, the campaign mocked Paxton’s constant travel abroad.

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The two candidates have not participated in a debate. Paxton told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s open to debating his opponent, but doesn’t want a CNN reporter covering the debate.

Talarico fired back, calling Paxton's refusal to debate "pretty low T behavior," according to TMZ. "Maybe TMZ should host this debate," he said.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | SENATE | TEXAS
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