Texas Senate Campaign Gets Even More Heated As Paxton and Talarico Trade Attacks Before Midterms

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democrat state Rep. James Talarico have spent the weeks leading up to the midterm elections hammering each other as they seek to win the Senate race.

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Spending in the very tight race has topped $500 million.

Paxton released two ads on Saturday slamming Talarico’s economic record.

"James Talarico has never met a tax increase he didn't love," one ad says, according to Paxton's post on X. "Your paycheck. Your property. Everything you've worked for. He wants to tax all of it to pay for his radical agenda."

NEW AD: James Talarico has never met a tax increase he didn't love. Your paycheck. Your property. Everything you’ve worked for. He wants to tax all of it to pay for his radical agenda. https://t.co/2mdYlbIOSj — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 17, 2026

The second ad accused Talarico of having "declared war on Texas oil and Texas beef.”

NEW AD: James Talarico wants to set our way of life ablaze. Talarico has declared war on Texas oil and Texas beef, and now he wants to burn our economy to the ground. https://t.co/BnAVp8wr4g — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 17, 2026

At a stop in Killeen, Paxton hammered Talarico’s record on taxes, saying, “He voted to force a state income tax on all of you.”

Paxton has also honed in on Talarico’s fixation on transgender issues. "This guy is really obsessed with transitions… He wants to transition our kids. He wants to transition Texas off of oil and gas. How about we transition him and his crazy ideas right out of Texas?"

On Oct. 18, Paxton put it more bluntly. "James Talarico belongs in California, not Texas," he said.

.@benfergusonshow nails it here. Do Texans want to mutilate children and sterilize children? No. Do Texans want men in women’s sports? No. Do Texans want higher gas prices? No. Do Texans want to get rid of cattle? No. James Talarico belongs in California, not Texas. https://t.co/vB2sEfngcU — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 18, 2026

On the other side, Talarico has centered his attacks on Paxton’s legal and ethical controversies. "I have a legislative record. Ken Paxton has a criminal record. That's the choice in this election," Talarico told supporters in Plano on Sunday.

His campaign followed with an Oct. 20 ad that turned Paxton's experience argument around.

"Ken Paxton says I don't have his experience — and he's right," Talarico says in the ad. "I've never been indicted for fraud. I've never been reported to the FBI for bribery. I've never been impeached by my own party. And I've never given a sweetheart deal to a pedophile."

NEW AD: “Ken Paxton says I don't have his experience — and he's right. I’ve never been indicted for fraud. I’ve never been reported to the FBI for bribery. I’ve never been impeached by my own party. And I’ve never given a sweetheart deal to a pedophile.” https://t.co/2umvnSzZzg — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 20, 2026

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The Texas House impeached Paxton in May 2023, and the state Senate acquitted him on all 16 articles that September.

The Talarico campaign also went after Paxton's wealth and travel. On Oct. 19, it said Paxton "has increased his net worth by $27 million" since taking office and "now owns 15 homes.

.@JamesTalarico: The most corrupt politician in Texas, Ken Paxton, is everything that's wrong with this broken, corrupt system. He doesn't serve us. He serves himself. Since taking office, Ken Paxton has increased his net worth by $27 million. Ken Paxton now owns 15 homes — it's hard to get 15 homes in a game of Monopoly. He has taken bribes from wealthy donors, all while he blocks our overtime pay and guts our healthcare. This is the rot at the core of this broken, corrupt system. It's why so many Texans can't get ahead no matter how hard they work, because the system has been rigged by billionaires and corrupt politicians like Ken Paxton. — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 20, 2026

In another ad, the campaign mocked Paxton’s constant travel abroad.

NEW AD: Ken Paxton knows Texas… And Italy India Malta China Taiwan Iceland Greece Albania Oklahoma New Jersey South Africa An Idaho resort The Caribbean Dubai (with fugitives) 2 stops at Disney World Georgia to watch the Masters Wineries (plural) in Napa Valley 5 different ski towns in the Rockies And London on America’s 250th birthday He’s taken nearly 1,000 trips while serving as Attorney General — costing taxpayers $3.3 million. — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 19, 2026

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The two candidates have not participated in a debate. Paxton told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s open to debating his opponent, but doesn’t want a CNN reporter covering the debate.

Talarico fired back, calling Paxton's refusal to debate "pretty low T behavior," according to TMZ. "Maybe TMZ should host this debate," he said.

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