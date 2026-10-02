Why Would an 'Anti-Corruption' Democrat Take Money From Sexual Predators?

Iowa Democrat Senate candidate Josh Turek has made government corruption a central focus of his campaign.

So why would he accept money from donors accused of sexual abuse?

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While speaking to the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox event, he said, “I say all the time, we can have oligarchy or we can have democracy, but we cannot have both.”

He added, “And right now, what we have is we have outsize influence from billionaires and large corporations that are buying off the political process.”

Part of his platform is overturning the Citizens United ruling, passing the DISCLOSE ACT, and imposing term limits, “Because members of Congress should be accountable to their constituents, to the people, not just to the billionaires, donors and lobbyists.”

Another $20 million. That's what a super PAC just announced they're dropping into this race to try to defeat me.



They're scared. They know Iowans are fed up with the self-serving corruption in Washington from politicians like my opponent, and they're spending millions to stop… pic.twitter.com/Nr1A0R5Bu9 — Josh Turek (@turek4iowa) September 30, 2026

Yet, Turek has taken money from some rather questionable sources.

Jamie Horowitz, former President of Fox Sports, donated $3,500 to the candidate’s campaign. He was fired from his position in 2017 after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple women, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Jamie Horowitz’s dismissal Monday came about a week after Fox began investigating allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace in its sports division. The company interviewed several women at L.A.-based Fox Sports about Horowitz’s behavior, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to publicly discuss it. The women included prominent on-air personalities and show producers, according to two people who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. “Everyone at Fox Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times,” Fox Sports President Eric Shanks said in an email to staff members, announcing Horowitz’s departure. “These values are non-negotiable,” he said.

There’s also John Doerr, a tech investor who also donated $3,500 to Turek’s campaign. His name showed up on email chains with Jeffrey Epstein.

John Doerr, an early tech investor and California-based venture capitalist, has made two contributions of $3,500 to Ossoff's 2026 campaign, for a total of $7,000. Doerr was listed on email chains with Epstein from John Brockman, who hosted events with 'sumptuous dinners [and] exclusive conferences… for the rich, the smart, and the powerful,' per the Department of Justice.

The candidate has also taken money from family members of billionaire mega-donor Georgoe Soros, who also appeared in the Epstein files.

If Turek is so serious about rooting out corruption in government, why would he willingly accept money from people who are corrupt?

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