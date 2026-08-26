Indicted SPLC Boss Ditches Court Arraignment Hearing

A former Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) executive facing indictment declined to show up in court amid allegations that she defrauded donors.

Heidi Beirich, the organization’s chief finance officer, waived her right to appear for her arraignment, according to the New York Post.

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A former Southern Poverty Law Center chief finance officer declined to face charges in person that she fraudulently funneled $1.2 million in donor money to white supremacist groups. Heidi Beirich waived her right to appear at a virtual court arraignment in the Middle District of Alabama on 14 felony charges involving alleged wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering. Instead, her defense team appeared for the Zoom arraignment and entered a not-guilty plea before US Magistrate Judge Kelly Pate on all counts. Pate set a trial date of Oct. 5, which both prosecutors and Beirich’s defense attorneys indicated would likely be pushed back given the “voluminous” evidence to review in the case. “Dr. Beirich is innocent, and this case is without merit,” one of her defense attorneys, Michael Proctor, previously said in a statement. “We believe the charges against her and the SPLC are politically motivated, and Dr. Beirich has been targeted in this case because of the important work she has done to combat hate groups and extremists.” Beirich is the only named defendant in the US government’s sweeping prosecution of a group billed as a defender of civil rights. Instead, prosecutors allege Beirich paid informants to keep hate groups afloat and even become lovers with a member of a white supremacist group SPLC was officially trying to take down. SPLC itself has already pleaded not guilty to using $4.1 million in donor funds to bankroll informants in extremist groups.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on the Southern Poverty Law Center Indictment: “As the indictment describes, the SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.” pic.twitter.com/jWcouiPJ54 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

Federal prosecutors charged the SPLC in April with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. The charges are related to how the group allegedly used $3 million in donor funds to pay informants involved in extremist hate groups while telling donors it was working to dismantle them.

The money doesn’t lie.



The evidence shows the charity who supposedly fought the Klan - FUNDED the Klan.



The charity who supposedly fought Neo-nazis - FUNDED Neo-nazis.



The SPLC engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, funded the very hate groups they… pic.twitter.com/azUPhfEfgM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 23, 2026

The indictment alleges that this money went to informants affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nations, the National Socialist Party of America, and others.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche said the SPLC “is manufacturing racism to justify its existence” and that the group “was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

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