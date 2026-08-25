Yo, Is Target's New Halloween Costume Racist?

Target is under fire after it marketed a costume that appeared to resemble Jim Crow-era caricatures of black people.

The controversy started when people noticed a costume that shared some features with artwork created back in the early 20th century that portrayed black people with exaggerated features and poses, according to The Washington Post:

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Target has pulled a Halloween costume from shelves after critics said it evoked blackface and minstrel shows. The costume, which was marketed as the “Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume Bodysuit,” prompted backlash on social media, with commentators saying its design resembled racist caricatures. The image for the $25 product, which has been removed from Target’s website, depicted a Black child in an orange and black outfit with a ruffled collar, black gloves and a face covering mimicking an exaggerated, wide smile. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” Target said in a statement Monday. “The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale.” The retailer said that the costume was “especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners” and that it was “looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.” Last year, the company faced criticism for its decision to scale back many of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, amid sweeping efforts from the White House to quash such programs in the public and private sectors.





In its apology, Target explained that the costume “is no longer for sale” and that its team “got this wrong.”

We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.

An apology from us: We pulled an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer for sale. As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners.… — Target News (@TargetNews) August 24, 2026

When I first saw the costume, I could see the resemblance to the old relics, which are called “golliwogs.” The exaggerated lips, tiny hat, and pose do look like some of the artwork I’ve seen. In fact, my first novel centers on a controversy surrounding this imagery.

But I don’t see any reason for outrage on this one. It’s highly doubtful that the folks at Target were thinking, “I know! Let’s design a costume that resembles minstrel shows.”

Also, it’s worth noting that while the news has reported on it, I haven’t seen the level of outrage that I’d expect over something like this. Perhaps it’s because sensible folks know that Target’s intentions weren’t racist — or even negative.

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