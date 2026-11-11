DSA-Backed Angie Nixon Couldn't Win in Florida. Now She's Accusing Her Own Party of Racism.

While Democrats across the country celebrated election victories last week, DSA-backed Senate candidate Angie Nixon suffered a decisive defeat in Florida, losing to Republican Ashley Moody. But now the Democrat is on a blame tour, insisting she lost for one reason and one reason only: racism.

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In an interview with Don Lemon, Nixon accused Democrats of embracing black labor while rejecting “black leadership.” Her problem apparently wasn’t her attempt to sell socialism to Floridians, of all people, or her inability just days before the election to say whether Cuba was a dictatorship. No, it had to be racism.

💥NEW: Angie Nixon *GOES OFF* on Dem Party after Midterm loss💥 "It is so WRONG and DISRESPECTFUL for people to not invest in black leadership! ... I think people want our LABOR! They DON'T want our leadership! ... there’s RACISM within the Democratic Party." There you have it from a Democrat Senate candidate: The Democrat Party is racist and exploitative. Black Americans are so loyal to the Democrat Party — but what do they get in return? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2026

"It is so wrong and disrespectful for people to not invest in black leadership. Like we, there were no, you know, I'm just going to say there were no black flip seats on the Senate side, like none," Nixon said. "If Scott Coulomb could have gotten a million more dollars early on, we would not be waiting right now for him to quote unquote win. We know he's going to win. If Jamie Davis would have gotten 500,000 to a million dollars, like in September, he would have won outright. And so again, I don't think, I think people want our labor. I think people want our labor. They don't want our leadership."

"And we need to have a real long, hard conversation about how we show up, how we continue to time after time at the time show up for the party. And they don't like in leadership, they don't show up for our leadership," she added. "I even, I even think about like, people are saying that I like statewide, I came in last as far as statewide, but that is because, you know, there's racism within the Republican Party and there's racism within the Democratic Party."

Of course, this is a sore loser complaining about an election defeat while many of her fellow Democrats celebrate victories. But Nixon’s response also reveals a broader problem. The impulse among some Democrats to see racism at every turn rather than examine their own shortcomings. Whether she has absorbed that reflex or is trying to instill it in others, the result is the same. Racism becomes the explanation, leaving little room to question her inability to answer basic questions, like about how Cuba's government works, or the basic economics, or lack thereof, behind her embrace of socialism.

Nixon lost to Republican Ashley Moody, who will now serve her first full Senate term after replacing the great Marco Rubio, now President Trump’s Secretary of State. But Moody’s margin of victory was surprisingly narrow against a genuine socialist. She won by just three points.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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