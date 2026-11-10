Hasan Piker Endorses Chinese Honeypot Traps As NVIDIA Reels From Spy Scandal

This is your friendly reminder that progressives, especially the new breed of Democratic Socialists, do not care about issues of national security, particularly when it comes to the United States’ top global adversary: China.

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This week, Hasan Piker weighed in on NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy. NVIDIA makes the computer chips that currently power the artificial intelligence industry, which is driving economic growth not just in tech, but across the trades and other parts of the American economy. In particular, it happens to be one of the many pillars of the private sector holding up the United States amid a flood of redistribution, poor economic policy, and generally bad politics. A strong economy will do that.

However, exports of NVIDIA’s most advanced chips, or GPUs, to China are restricted because of concerns about their use in military AI and other strategically important technologies. Alice Huang, the woman reportedly involved with Jensen Huang, was an executive at Megaspeed, an NVIDIA customer suspected of helping circumvent those restrictions and get advanced chips into China. NVIDIA says its investigation found no evidence that Megaspeed diverted chips, and Megaspeed denies wrongdoing. But the allegations point to a broader national security concern. China doesn’t just compete with the United States; it does so by stealing our intellectual property, reverse-engineering our technology, and using it to narrow the economic gap between us. Honeypot operations are one way to obtain that information or gain influence over people with access to restricted technology.

While most people have the sense to recognize that China getting access to America’s best GPUs is probably something we want to avoid, Piker, a socialist darling and driving force behind the rise of the DSA, apparently has other priorities. He argued that he isn’t concerned about the national security implications before making clear what matters most to him is cheaper computer hardware.

Hasan Piker's take on the Jensen Huang's cheating scandal with the alleged Chinese spy: "I personally don't give a shit. I want them [China] to copy the fucking chips and I want to have cheap RAM. I want to have cheap GPUs. Give them not just the chips, but the lithography machines. Make them have access to the microchip technology pronto. We want to flood the market with Chinese copies. That's what I care about. I don't give a fuck about the national security implications here. That's just me. So, whatever kind of Chinese strange Jensen Huang needs to get involved with to make that happen, I am in support of it. HONEY POTS FOR EVERYBODY! I LOVE TRADE-MAXXING!" — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) November 10, 2026

"According to the national security guys, this is, you know, unbelievable. This is totally unacceptable. I personally don't give a sh*t," Piker said. "I want them to copy the f**king chips, and I want to have cheap RAM. I want to have cheap GPUs. I want to have cheap RAM. Give them not just the chips, but the lithography machines. Make them, make them, you know, have access to the microchip technology pronto."

"We want to flood the market with Chinese copies. Okay, that's what I care about. I don't give a f**k about the national security implications here," he said. "That's just me. So whatever kind of Chinese strange Jensen Huang needs to get involved with to make that happen, I am in support of it. Okay, honeypots for everybody. I love trade-maxxing!"

Now, his supposed newfound love of free trade is doubtful, after all, this is a socialist we are talking about. This is more likely Piker’s typical hyperbolic ranting. But what is clear is that he isn’t concerned about China as a national security threat and couldn’t care less if it surpassed the United States technologically. After all, he’s openly advocating for it to copy American chips and it fits with what we saw during his trip to communist China last year, where he gratefully accepted a copy of Mao’s Little Red Book and proceeded to fangirl over it.

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But that attitude is even more concerning, because Piker isn’t some irrelevant, nepo baby commentator anymore. He is at least in some respects, the "intellectual" weight behind DSA-backed candidates who have emerged victoriously across the country.

In other words, he's actively helping to shape the next generation of Democrat politicians. The question for us now is whether his protégés share his views on China, and whether they’ll bring that same indifference to national security into political office.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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