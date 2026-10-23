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Is the DSA Open to Violent Revolution? An Organizer’s Remarks Raise Some Serious Questions.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 23, 2026 3:15 PM
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Is the DSA Open to Violent Revolution? An Organizer’s Remarks Raise Some Serious Questions.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A top organizer within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has raised a disturbing question about the movement’s ambitions: whether some within its ranks envision not just an electoral revolution, but a violent one. 

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Christopher Winston, a national DSA leader with close ties to the organization’s security apparatus, the Red Rabbits, told fellow socialists during a panel discussion to “keep the fking guns put up” until a crisis emerges. His warning against showing off firearms before that moment raises serious questions about the capacity for political violence within the DSA’s ranks, and whether some members envision the kind of armed revolution the organization insists separates its movement from socialist dictatorships.

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"Until there's a crisis, keep the f**king guns put up," Winston, a self-described Maoist, and a lead organizer for the DSA said. "Like you're not scaring anybody. You're certainly not scaring the police by marching around with, with open, with openly carrying firearms. Do I care? Yes, I do. But, like, it's for, it's for self-defense, in defense of my comrades. Like Mao said, that, yeah, striking a pose, trying to intimidate people, it's not good. It's not good. It's chest-thumping and it's boasting, and when somebody does run up on you and press you, chances are you're gonna flake out."

He went on to argue that the United States is rapidly approaching a Marxist “crisis stage,” pointing to the 2020 riots in Minneapolis as “the embryo of a dual power” to the U.S. government. His remarks suggest that at least some DSA leaders see a future crisis as an opportunity to build a competing source of political authority. Paired with his comments about keeping firearms put away until a crisis emerges, it raises a question that deserves a clear answer: What circumstances, if any, would they consider justification for taking up arms?

In a sort of dark irony, they may never even face that choice if socialists continue mounting successful challenges to establishment Democrats across the country, offering a path to power through elections rather than confrontation. But those electoral ambitions do not resolve the central question raised by Winston’s remarks: Does the DSA, or anyone within its ranks, view violence as an acceptable means of taking power if the opportunity presents itself?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | FIREARMS | MARXISM | RIOTS
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