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Bill Ackman Once Funded Democrats. Now He Has a Brutal Assessment of What They’ve Become.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 21, 2026 11:00 AM
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Bill Ackman Once Funded Democrats. Now He Has a Brutal Assessment of What They’ve Become.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Bill Ackman once helped bankroll the Democrat Party. Now, the billionaire hedge fund manager says it is “in the worst place it’s ever been” in America’s 250-year history. 

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Speaking with Katie Miller on "The Katie Miller Podcast," Ackman described a party that over the course of just over a decade, has traded a former identity for radicalism and anti-Americanism, qualities no American political party should aspire to embody. He placed part of the blame on career politicians whose livelihoods depend on keeping their seats. When dissent invites a primary challenge, going with the political current becomes a default survival strategy.

His example was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a man he once supported. Schumer embodies the party’s central predicament: trying to bring progressives into the Democrat fold without letting them wear the party as a skin suit.

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"I think the Democratic Party is in the worst place it's ever been, in the 250-year history of the country," Ackman told Katie Miller. "I think it's become like this crazy, radicalized, you know, anti-American thing. I think it's — and by the way, I think there's some very high-quality Democrats, you know, senators and, sure, some congressmen — but the party itself, I think, is in a very bad place."

"And I think the problem with people who've chosen to be a politician for a career, you either have to get with the party in order to continue, or you get primaries," Ackman added. "You know, actually, Senator Schumer, I had a good relationship with him over the years. I thought he was a good man. But in recent years, I felt he's just trying to keep his job." 

"And, you know, that's the really low point for politicians when they'll compromise on their values, and they'll support, you know, a quasi-terrorist, perhaps running for Senate in Michigan, because they have to for the party," Ackman said. "Stuff like that to me is, or terrorist supporter, is not, that's, I find that pretty, deeply concerning."

The picture Ackman paints should offer Republicans little comfort either. If he is right, losing an election no longer means accepting slightly higher taxes or slightly more generous spending. It means choosing between socialism and rejecting it, between blurring the distinction between men and women and defending it, between treating the Constitution as an obstacle and respecting it as a limit on power.

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Republicans may welcome a Democrat Party that is easier to campaign against, but they should be considerably less enthusiastic about one they cannot afford to lose to.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC | SOCIALISM
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