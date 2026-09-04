Nick Shirley Sues California Over the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley announced in a 10-minute video on Friday that he will sue the state of California over Assembly Bill 2624, a measure he’s branded the “Stop Nick Shirley Act.”

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The bill expands protections for individuals providing and receiving immigration-related government services, and criminalizes violations with fines running into the thousands of dollars and the potential for jail time. Shirley and his supporters, however, argue the law isn’t about privacy at all. Rather, they say it’s designed to shield immigration-related services from scrutiny, effectively preventing journalists from investigating fraud connected to those programs.

I'm suing California...



California has decided to push for less transparency and create laws that penalize citizens and journalists for looking into potential fraud inside "immigration support services providers." A written demand is all it takes to stop the publishing of a… pic.twitter.com/nFnfDUff0h — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 4, 2026

"I'm officially suing the state of California," Shirley said in a video statement. "On August 22nd, Gavin Newsom signed into law what is known as the Stop Nick Shirley Act. The official title of this bill is AB 2624. Now, this law will prohibit what an individual or a journalist will be able to film and publish when it comes to immigration support service providers."

"In a world where we all want more transparency and not less, it is more critical than ever that we do not just sit back and do nothing," he added. "That is why I am filing this lawsuit against the state of California."

"This statue violates the First Amendment," Shirley said. "I'm asking the court to protect my First Amendment right."

This comes as California has largely denied that any mass fraud is taking place in the state, a bold assertion from officials who govern not only the most populous state in the country, but also preside over a sprawling bureaucratic apparatus and generous spending of taxpayer money. In fact, it wasn’t until Shirley set his sights on California, after practically ending Tim Walz’s political career in Minnesota, that state Attorney General Rob Bonta suddenly announced a fraud bust.

Obviously, the claim is untrue, or at least unproven, and it remains doubtful whether state officials are actively seeking to root out any fraud. California has made a name for itself opposing federal fraud investigations across the board, from voter fraud to CDL fraud to Medicare fraud. And yet, amid mounting examples of such fraud, the state’s leadership continues to maintain its innocence.

Whether Shirley’s lawsuit produces results remains to be seen. However, what is increasingly clear is that California has little appetite to save taxpayer money.

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