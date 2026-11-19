JP Morgan Chase said that it's a third party service providers were “the target of a cyberattack” separate from the outages them and other banks faced earlier this week.

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“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” Chase Bank said in a statement posted to X on Thursday.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week. — Chase (@Chase) November 19, 2026

“There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” the company continued.

“There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week,” the statement added.

Outages in both the government and private sector in recent days have resulted in questions from Americans and lawmakers alike, as Trump administration officials have said that there is no reason to believe there is coordinated cyberattack activity occurring.

“Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber criminal, hostile actor, or another country,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters earlier this week.

As for the financial institution, it specifically dealt with online access outage issues this week related to technical problems, they said.

“JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence this is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, saying it “is not a systemic issue.”

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