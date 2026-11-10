US Reportedly Pulls More Aircraft From British Base Over Threats From Iran

Back at the beginning of October, several people were arrested in an Iran-backed terror plot targeting U.S. assets at RAF Fairford.

Now the U.S. has moved more aircraft out of RAF Mildenhall near Suffolk over more Iranian threats.

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US pulls aircraft from second British base over threat from Iran: report https://t.co/ObSQ7x8xxM pic.twitter.com/ouKxabOSyi — California Post (@californiapost) November 10, 2026

Here's more:

The report by the Wall Street Journal didn’t specify whether the threat to RAF Mildenhall, located about 80 miles northeast of London, was imminent or more general, but two refueling tankers en route to Mildenhall were diverted to Germany Monday morning while other tankers were moved off the base later in the day. Republican and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the leaders of the intelligence committees in both chambers — the so-called “Gang of Eight” — were briefed on Iran’s threats to US interests Monday as Congress returned to DC following the midterm elections, according to the Journal. “We had an idea that there might be a threat,” President Trump told reporters Oct. 5. “So why would I leave them there?” In an Oct. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that Iran “has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

In early October, a fleet of B-1 bombers was removed from Fairford, outside of London, following a plot by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack the base with drones, as well as the foiled work van bomb plot.

BREAKING: Multiple US aircraft have been evacuated from an airbase in Suffolk, following an alleged threat from Iran, according to reports.



Sky's @haynesdeborah says it appears at least nine tanker aircraft and several other aircraft were removed from RAF Mildenhall. pic.twitter.com/KUWYuEh4Tg — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 10, 2026

"This comes just weeks after the RAF Fairford incident," said Deborah Haynes. "Now from RAF Mildenhall ... the same things seems to have happened. We haven't had confirmation yet from the Americans, but ... looking at flight tracking data has confirmed that, as of now it seems that nine, maybe 10 tanker aircraft were removed, were flown out of Mildenhall yesterday."

The Wall Street Journal also reported on the removal.

WSJ: "The U.S. evacuated American aircraft from a Royal Air Force base in England on Monday in the wake of a threat from Iran...The precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall—whether imminent or more general—remains under discussion among U.S. officials...Two U.S. refueling… — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 10, 2026

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the media that there were "strong indications" that Iran was behind the plot.

Airdata News reported that U.S. officials did not confirm that the movements were prompted by Iran, and that officials said military aircraft "routinely move between bases for training and operational requirements.'





“We had an idea that there might be a threat,” President Trump told reporters Oct. 5. “So why would I leave them there?” In an Oct. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that Iran “has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

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