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US Reportedly Pulls More Aircraft From British Base Over Threats From Iran

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 8:00 AM
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US Reportedly Pulls More Aircraft From British Base Over Threats From Iran
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Back at the beginning of October, several people were arrested in an Iran-backed terror plot targeting U.S. assets at RAF Fairford.

Now the U.S. has moved more aircraft out of RAF Mildenhall near Suffolk over more Iranian threats.

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Here's more:

The report by the Wall Street Journal didn’t specify whether the threat to RAF Mildenhall, located about 80 miles northeast of London, was imminent or more general, but two refueling tankers en route to Mildenhall were diverted to Germany Monday morning while other tankers were moved off the base later in the day.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, as well as the leaders of the intelligence committees in both chambers — the so-called “Gang of Eight” — were briefed on Iran’s threats to US interests Monday as Congress returned to DC following the midterm elections, according to the Journal.

“We had an idea that there might be a threat,” President Trump told reporters Oct. 5. “So why would I leave them there?”

In an Oct. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that Iran “has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

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In early October, a fleet of B-1 bombers was removed from Fairford, outside of London, following a plot by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack the base with drones, as well as the foiled work van bomb plot.

"This comes just weeks after the RAF Fairford incident," said Deborah Haynes. "Now from RAF Mildenhall ... the same things seems to have happened. We haven't had confirmation yet from the Americans, but ... looking at flight tracking data has confirmed that, as of now it seems that nine, maybe 10 tanker aircraft were removed, were flown out of Mildenhall yesterday."

The Wall Street Journal also reported on the removal.

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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the media that there were "strong indications" that Iran was behind the plot.

Airdata News reported that U.S. officials did not confirm that the movements were prompted by Iran, and that officials said military aircraft "routinely move between bases for training and operational requirements.'



“We had an idea that there might be a threat,” President Trump told reporters Oct. 5. “So why would I leave them there?”

In an Oct. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that Iran “has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM | UNITED KINGDOM
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