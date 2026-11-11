Rick Scott Explains Why He Didn't Run for GOP Leadership – and the Mad Dash to Keep Working

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) ruled out a challenge to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for minority leader on Tuesday, but the Florida Republican says that a successful motion he made could allow for more GOP goals to be accomplished before Democrats take charge.

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Scott told Townhall in a Wednesday interview that he ran to be the GOP leader two times prior, stressing that he’s “made [his] pitch” to senators before on how the upper chamber “ought to change."

I'm glad Senate Republicans adopted my motion to stay in town and WORK. The Senate is in session today. Here's what is moving forward ⬇️ 1. Permitting Reform, which would lower costs for every American. I’m fighting to include key provisions that help Florida. 2. Confirming judges to lifetime appointments. We need to get as much done as possible before Democrats take over in January. No excuses. No days off. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 11, 2026

“The conference has decided to not elect me both of those times, and the last time they elected Thune,” he said.

“My real point was, and it was actually when I ran in ’22 and ’24 is we need to have a plan. We need to have way more conversations about where we're going. We need to be voting to show people what we believe in and what the Democrats believe in,” he continued.

"I've done it twice," Scott said. "Others can see if they have an opportunity to do that."

Thune, who ran unopposed this time for leader, posted to X that he is “honored to have [Senate Republicans] continued trust and support to lead” the next session of Congress, adding that there was an “open, honest, and transparent conversation” with lawmakers in the aftermath of massive GOP midterm losses.

https://t.co/7WuV5aTLFC — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 10, 2026

As for Scott, he is also encouraging the GOP-majority Senate to work around the clock to pass President Donald Trump’s judicial picks, along with other nominees and legislation.

“Number one, you put your plan together and then you build your leadership team. So that's why I supported what [Sen.] Ron Johnson was doing, that we ought to have a plan [...] and also for a plan for next year,” Scott said.

“Number two is, if you know you have limited time, then you work every day as many hours as you can. And so we know that we lose power on, in what? 53 days. And so in that 53 days, what can we get done?” he continued, adding that "if we wanna get anything else done [...] if we wanna get reconciliation, which is important […] the National Defense Authorization Act, the other nominees, you just gotta add the hours up."

Thune’s spokesperson, Ryan Wrasse, posted on Wednesday that the leader has “locked in floor votes for every single federal judge who’s currently available” and the Senate will "continue to consider additional judges as they’re processed.”

Leader Thune has locked in floor votes for every single federal judge who’s currently available. And we’ll continue to consider additional judges as they’re processed. Senate Rs have already confirmed 56 Article III judges — at the fastest pace since the Reagan administration. — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) November 11, 2026

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The Republican leader argued that, regardless of the motion, there would be a looming urgency before Democrats take over.

"We’re going to make the most of the time that we’ve got. Our conference is committed to being here to do whatever it takes to get as much done as we can across the finish line," Thune said at a Tuesday press conference.

"And that means extending the calendar here, the number of days we’re here, the number of hours we’re here, the number of votes we may end up taking. But we are going to finish this legislative session strong, and then we are in the process of preparing for the 120th," the South Dakotan further stated.

The overall push could lead to an intense holiday season for the Senate.

“I think it's gonna tell you is we're gonna have to work weekends, we're gonna have to work late, we're gonna have to be up here every week, maybe all the way through January 3rd,” Scott continued, noting that he’s also hoping to get the House-approved “Sunshine Protection Act” to the president's desk.

“I’m gonna make sure we get a vote on it before the end of the year,” he said about the bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The proposal is backed by Trump, writing in a Nov. 4 Truth Social post that “too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act.”

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