Venezuelan Oil Tanker Arriving in US As Rubio Makes Options Clear

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will see the arrival of a Venezuelan oil tanker to Texas on Tuesday.

"We took over Venezuela very successfully, and they've sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before heading to the Lone Star State. "And I'm giving that to the United States of America."

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https://t.co/e3mMTPreP9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 27, 2026

"We're going to do a third stop, basically. We're going to accept a million barrels of oil," he added. Trump will be holding rallies in Lubbock and Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday.

Trump: "We took over Venezuela very successfully, and they've sent me as a gift a boatload of a million barrels of oil" https://t.co/8HvWALETAb — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 27, 2026

The U.S. made an oil agreement with Venezuela after removing dictator Nicolas Maduro from power earlier this year, as Interim President Delcy Rodriguez is now leading the country as reconciliation talks between the interim and old governments are well underway with the goal of a peace democratic transition of power.

“It now allows the company that we partnered with to go out and make massive capital investments to increase the productive capacity, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters about the deal on a call on Monday, according to a transcript.

“Understand that because of sanctions and corruption, there’s been very little investment in the capital, in the infrastructure of their energy sector,” he added. “So they’re underproducing, and a lot of this – they didn’t invest anything in capital. Right, the kleptocracy just stole all the money from it but didn’t really invest anything back in the business.”

He also noted that “Venezuela has two options here” on how to move forward as a country, especially since opposition leader Maria Corina Machado successfully returned to the South American nation after multiple failed attempts.

“Option one is to truly enter into a period of both reconciliation and reformation so that they can have elections that result not just in a democratically elected government but an enduring republic,” Rubio said.

“The alternative is going to be either violence and armed conflict within the country, or back to the way things have been for the last 20 years, which have not been good for the people of Venezuela,” he later added.

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