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Trump Slams Omar's Awkward Interview Moment As 'Not a Good Answer'

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 22, 2026 12:50 PM
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Trump Slams Omar's Awkward Interview Moment As 'Not a Good Answer'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

President Donald Trump said it was “not a good answer” when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded “not to my knowledge” in a recent interview when asked if she was ever legally married to her brother. 

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“That's not a good answer. That's an answer that a lot of us assumed,” Trump told reporters last Wednesday night on the tarmac outside Air Force One. 

MSNOW’s Chris Hayes asked her if there was any “kernel of truth” to it, which she responded “not to my knowledge.”

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The Minnesota Democrat is under federal investigation in a possible immigration fraud case, which resulted in a search warrant being executed by law enforcement at her Washington, D.C. home last week.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Omar claimed that the search and the investigation is politically motivated, as she and Trump are sharp critics of each other. 

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns, she posted last week. “This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

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The DOJ suggested Townhall last week that it was not political.

“The Justice Department, each and every day, follows the facts and applies the law to reach justice. That’s what we do in every division and every building, in every U.S. Attorney's office across the country,” Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said. 

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News Topics ILHAN OMAR | DOJ
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