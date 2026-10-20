Got a Tip About Fraud? You Could Get a Massive Cash Reward.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are announcing a tip rewards program for encouraging more information about alleged fraudulent activity, Fox News reported on Tuesday ahead of an Oval Office announcement.

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“Every day, President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is zeroing in on the rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars and giving Americans the accountability they deserve. This administration has zero tolerance for individuals who steal from Americans, White House Spokeswoman, Lauren Bis, said in a statement.

A White House official said on background that there will be a fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) with a $25 million pool, and tips that lead to “a successful conviction for fraud or a significant federal enforcement action” can get up to $30,000 as a result.

Nick Shirley, who went viral for bringing national attention to longstanding fraud concerns in the state of Minnesota, will be getting $10,000 from the fund on Tuesday.

“In December 2025, he published a video alleging widespread fraud at Somali-run daycares in Minnesota,” the White House stated Townhall.

“The video went viral, and FBI and DHS surged law enforcement resources to Minnesota, resulting in several investigations, arrests, and new charges,” the White House noted. “In July, one woman featured in Shirley’s video, Fahima Mahamud, pled guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with the Feeding Our Future scandal.”

The tips can be sent to the Department of Justice on fraud.gov.

The move comes as Vance’s anti-fraud task force recently announced investigations into companies and universities for alleged visa fraud meant to harm American workers.

Nine universities will also be subjected to a J-1 visa investigation. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) October 8, 2026

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