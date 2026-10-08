Trump Reveals Whether He'll Attack Iran Before Midterms

President Donald Trump confirmed he has no plans to restart strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran before the November midterm elections.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, as talks restarted with the Islamic Republic through mediators at the United Nations General Assembly last month.

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The president plainly declared his frequent message since the start of the conflict: “IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

https://t.co/e1VCDknWGI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2026

He added that “we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”

The conflict continues to be a hot topic on the campaign trail, particularly with gas prices. The president has repeatedly expressed that the situation will be taken care of shortly, noting that much of the Iranian military has already been decimated.

“I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!),” he continued.

The Atlantic had reported earlier this week that the president was mulling an attack on the Islamic Republic before the election. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department has continued with "Operation Economic Outcast" as a way to cripple the Iranian government's financial lifelines in other countries.

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