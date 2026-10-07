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Trump Touts Latest Development With Children's Investments Accounts

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 07, 2026 3:15 PM
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Trump Touts Latest Development With Children's Investments Accounts
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump touted the automatic enrollment from American children into the Trump Accounts investment program on Wednesday.

The automatic enrollment kicked off last week, and parents will need to activate the account through the Trump Accounts app in order to access it. The accounts launched in July. 

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“Since launching July, nearly 8 million accounts in nearly three months,” Trump said at an Oval Office event on Wednesday afternoon, as he said the total now goes up to 70 million. Children at the event held up a “Thank you for Trump Accounts” sign next to the Resolute Desk. 

“It’s really amazing, it also teaches people a little about entrepreneurship and watching your account grow,” Trump said, calling it “your child’s future.”

He said that some children can be “potentially, very rich” with the investment account. 

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For children born between 2025 and 2028, they will receive a $1,000 contribution to the account, and other qualifying children will get a $250 contribution as part of the Dell family’s $6.25 billion donation. Companies are now also able to do contributions and allow for pre-tax contributions as an employee benefit.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said this is “unquestionably one of the biggest parts” of Trump’s “legacy.”

“What’s amazing is you start investing, and if you keep investing […] as you get older, you get hundreds of thousands, and if you keep investing, hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cruz added.

The program was created as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by the president and approved by Congress last summer. 

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News Topics ECONOMY | DONALD TRUMP | EDUCATION | ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL | TED CRUZ
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