Trump Touts Latest Development With Children's Investments Accounts

President Trump touted the automatic enrollment from American children into the Trump Accounts investment program on Wednesday.

The automatic enrollment kicked off last week, and parents will need to activate the account through the Trump Accounts app in order to access it. The accounts launched in July.

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Trump Accounts are available for every eligible American child. Download the app to manage your child's account in one place, allow family members, friends, and employers to contribute, and start building your child's financial future. https://t.co/pyW4uiabZ4 — Trump Accounts (@TrumpAccounts) October 2, 2026

“Since launching July, nearly 8 million accounts in nearly three months,” Trump said at an Oval Office event on Wednesday afternoon, as he said the total now goes up to 70 million. Children at the event held up a “Thank you for Trump Accounts” sign next to the Resolute Desk.

“It’s really amazing, it also teaches people a little about entrepreneurship and watching your account grow,” Trump said, calling it “your child’s future.”

He said that some children can be “potentially, very rich” with the investment account.

"Next time you go order a Big Mac, you should walk in and say, 'Look, I own the place.'" Sen. Ted Cruz explains how Trump Accounts could give young Americans a stake in major U.S. companies during President Trump's Oval Office announcement. Cruz says children who continue investing over time could eventually build hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars in their accounts. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2026

For children born between 2025 and 2028, they will receive a $1,000 contribution to the account, and other qualifying children will get a $250 contribution as part of the Dell family’s $6.25 billion donation. Companies are now also able to do contributions and allow for pre-tax contributions as an employee benefit.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said this is “unquestionably one of the biggest parts” of Trump’s “legacy.”

“What’s amazing is you start investing, and if you keep investing […] as you get older, you get hundreds of thousands, and if you keep investing, hundreds of millions of dollars,” Cruz added.

The program was created as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed by the president and approved by Congress last summer.

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