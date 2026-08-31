The Supreme Court Just Ruled on the White House Ballroom

The Supreme Court ordered 5-4 on Monday to let the White House wrap up ballroom construction – a major priority of President Donald Trump when it comes to renovating the presidential mansion.

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The ballroom, which includes a military facility underneath, is being built where the torn-down East Wing used to be. The president has highlighted it as a necessary space for large events, especially for security reasons.

“Today, we do not pass upon the legality of the government’s East Wing project. We conclude only that, based on the submissions before us, the government is likely to prevail in showing that the Trust lacks Article III standing to challenge the project in federal court and that the remaining stay factors favor relief,” the order on the stay application states.

According to Axios, it is presumably the end of the legal road on the case.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday that White House ballroom construction can continue, lifting a block on above-ground work as President Trump asserts the project is necessary for national security. @thehill @iswanTheHill



It halts a lower court ruling that would’ve… — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) August 31, 2026

“That construction is likely unlawful. Pursuant to its plenary constitutional authority over the District of Columbia and federal property, Congress has explicitly prohibited the construction of any ‘building or structure . . . on any reservation, park, or public grounds of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia without express authority of Congress,’” Roberts wrote in his dissent.

🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court sides with Trump on the White House ballroom.



Construction is back on. The $400M+ project was blocked by a lower court. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/a0VHvkyB5V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2026

“The ballroom is a building or structure being erected on federal park grounds—President’s Park—in the District of Columbia. Yet Congress has not passed any law resembling “express authority” for the Executive’s construction of it,” he added.

The lawsuit has been between the National Park Service and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States.

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