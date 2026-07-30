Veterans Could Benefit From Major Trump Admin Policy Announcement

The Trump administration announced a new effort to get more veterans driving commercial trucks, as the federal government continues its crackdown on illegal aliens holding commercial driver’s licenses.

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The "Freedom Haulers" effort makes it easier for veterans to become truckers in the private sector, including going from a one year to two year time frame for veterans to obtain an “expedited trucking license” after they are discharged.

"As we get illegal aliens off the roads, today, we're also taking action to replace these unqualified migrant truck drivers with highly-qualified American veterans,” President Donald Trump said at the White House on Thursday, saying that “any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a Commercial Driver's License.”

.@SecVetAffairs: "I can’t think of anything more American. I can’t think of anything that puts us first. Instead of the illegals who want to come take jobs, let’s put veterans in the seats, making job safer and better for all Americans, as we go along because veterans, you proved… https://t.co/o36TZNcd2d pic.twitter.com/GF52F4S8kW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2026

“Any veteran with heavy vehicle experience from the military will now be eligible to skip redundant road tests to obtain a [CDL] within 2 years following their active duty service,” Trump continued.

In addition, several states are joining the Even Exchange Program to let certain veterans get their CDL without additional testing.

President Trump is right. For too long, America’s roads have been terrorized by unqualified illegal aliens behind the wheel of 80,000-pound big rigs.



The buck stops here. We’re getting illegal alien truck drivers off our highways and putting proud American Veterans back in the… pic.twitter.com/8z6S6YVnPd — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 30, 2026

"I can’t think of anything more American [...] Instead of the illegals who want to come take jobs, let’s put veterans in the seats, making jobs safer and better for all Americans, as we go along because veterans, you proved once you can do it. I know for a fact you can do it every single day,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said Thursday.

The announcement also allows for those currently in the military to get a CDL permit where they live for service, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation.

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