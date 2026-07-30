DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Veterans Could Benefit From Major Trump Admin Policy Announcement

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Jul 30, 2026 3:15 PM
Advertisement
Veterans Could Benefit From Major Trump Admin Policy Announcement
AP Photo/Adam Gray

The Trump administration announced a new effort to get more veterans driving commercial trucks, as the federal government continues its crackdown on illegal aliens holding commercial driver’s licenses. 

Advertisement

The "Freedom Haulers" effort makes it easier for veterans to become truckers in the private sector, including going from a one year to two year time frame for veterans to obtain an “expedited trucking license” after they are discharged. 

"As we get illegal aliens off the roads, today, we're also taking action to replace these unqualified migrant truck drivers with highly-qualified American veterans,” President Donald Trump said at the White House on Thursday, saying that “any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a Commercial Driver's License.”

“Any veteran with heavy vehicle experience from the military will now be eligible to skip redundant road tests to obtain a [CDL] within 2 years following their active duty service,” Trump continued. 

In addition, several states are joining the Even Exchange Program to let certain veterans get their CDL without additional testing. 

Recommended
A Reporter Infiltrated a Teen Takeover in DC. Here's What She Found. Matt Vespa Trump Just Said What He Will Do About Biden's Autopen Pardon for Fauci Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"I can’t think of anything more American [...] Instead of the illegals who want to come take jobs, let’s put veterans in the seats, making jobs safer and better for all Americans, as we go along because veterans, you proved once you can do it. I know for a fact you can do it every single day,” Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said Thursday. 

The announcement also allows for those currently in the military to get a CDL permit where they live for service, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VETERANS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Reporter Infiltrated a Teen Takeover in DC. Here's What She Found.

A Reporter Infiltrated a Teen Takeover in DC. Here's What She Found.

Matt Vespa
Trump Just Said What He Will Do About Biden's Autopen Pardon for Fauci

Trump Just Said What He Will Do About Biden's Autopen Pardon for Fauci

Jeff Charles
Spain's Supreme Court Issued a Ruling on Immigration...and It Sparked a Migrant Invasion

Spain's Supreme Court Issued a Ruling on Immigration...and It Sparked a Migrant Invasion

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos