The United Nations held a vote on eliminating violence against women and girls yesterday. That resolution urged member states to "take comprehensive and gender-responsive measures" to prevent and eliminate "all forms of violence, intimidation, and attacks against women and girls."

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Only one nation voted against the measure, and that was Somalia. It hasn't said why.

BREAKING: UN committee adopts resolution to combat violence against women & girls in a 175–1 vote, with Somalia casting the only vote against. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 18, 2026

Here's more:

Introducing the draft, France stressed the importance of the resolution’s focus on the digital landscape, noting that over half of women in some parts of the world have been affected by online violence. In August, a report from the UN Secretary-General on progress made to eliminate gender-based violence noted that almost 50,000 women and girls were killed by their partners or another family member in 2024. ... “Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by her partner or a family member. This is appalling. And it must end,” said the UK, which co-sponsored the resolution. Welcoming the resolution, the European Union at the UN noted: “Gender-related killings are a global scourge. Today’s vote: 175 to 1 marks the international community’s commitment to end violence against women and girls worldwide.”

Now we see why Somalia voted against it.

UN adopts landmark resolution on intensifying efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women & girls.



Gender-related killings are a global scourge. Today's vote: 175✅ to 1🚫marks the international community's commitment to end violence against women & girls worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Ypfsv74ZNd — 🇪🇺EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) November 17, 2026

The United States abstained from voting over terminology in the resolution including "sexual and reproductive health" and "safe abortion."

Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by her partner or a family member.



This is appalling. And it must end.



Today, the UN adopted a resolution by overwhelming majority to intensify efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women.



The UK was proud to co-sponsor it. pic.twitter.com/RIHCCzapnv — UK at the UN 🇬🇧🇺🇳 (@UKUN_NewYork) November 17, 2026

What world leaders, including the U.N., refuse to address is who is behind the violence against women and girls. Last month, Germany revealed that hundreds of young girls are being set up in child marriages in Muslim migrant communities. Germany also asked educators to watch for girls who were taken abroad during school holidays, fearing they're being taken to Islamic countries for child marriage.

Back in July, media said that climate change was driving child marriage, failing to note that this "climate change" only seemed to be happening in Islamic nations.

Even Afghanistan, a country ruled by the Taliban, was not among those voting against a UN resolution to combat violence against women and girls.



Somalia stood alone: 175–1.



Imagine the diplomatic disgrace of being the only country on Earth to oppose this resolution. What… https://t.co/jCb4xiIy30 — GuledWiliq (@GuledWiliq) November 18, 2026

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It's bad when Afghanistan votes for this resolution, given how they treat women and girls.

And yet… I’m the bad guy if I don’t want Somalians in my country … even the UN will tell you that https://t.co/u5Wzb714kv — Crucible Updates (@CrucibleOnX) November 18, 2026

We are not the bad guys.

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