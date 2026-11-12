What Happened to All the Aid Money? Somalia Is Reportedly on the Brink of Famine.

The widespread fraud in Minnesota's Somali community is not breaking news. At least $9 billion was stolen from taxpayers via the state's welfare programs including Medicaid, housing, and even the autism programs. Millions were lost to the "Feeding Our Future" scandal, too. We learned last year that almost $400 million was funneled to Al-Shabaab, the Somali-based Islamic terrorist group, and CBS News reported that millions were spent on luxury cars, lakefront homes, and sent to banks in China and Kenya.

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Now we're learning Somalia is on the brink of famine, and the cuts to USAID and other programs mean America isn't going to help. Nor should we.

Somalia is on the brink of famine—and for the first time in decades, America isn’t doing anything to help a country in that condition, Hana Kiros reports.https://t.co/OfO93Xrsgo pic.twitter.com/r3uZ3Evxyg — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

Right now, that system is warning about the rising possibility of famine in Somalia. And for the first time since the 1980s, the U.S. government, faced with this kind of disaster, has done nothing and apparently plans to continue doing nothing. In Somalia, back-to-back droughts that began last year have killed more than 1 million livestock. Somalis—most of whom are goat, sheep, and camel herders—can’t expect help from their government, which is corrupt and devotes most of its small budget to fighting al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda’s Somali affiliate. The terrorist group controls a third of the country, including land along rivers, where it has allowed major irrigation projects to fall into disrepair. Throughout Somalia, international assistance is newly scarce or nonexistent. Half a million children now have severe acute malnutrition, the last stage of hunger before death, when organs start failing and irreversible brain damage typically occurs. And Somalia’s emergency-management agency predicts that, thanks in large part to the Super El Niño, the coming months may bring the worst flash floods the country has seen this century. Floodwaters could drown crops and animals, and make it much harder for the humanitarian workers who remain in Somalia to reach the tens of thousands of people living in displacement camps, some of whom would likely begin starving to death.

But readers added context via a Community Note that points out America sent more than $7 billion in aid to Somalia from 2015 to 2025. The cuts came amid allegations of waste, theft, and diversion, including the destruction of a U.S.-funded warehouse. You can see a breakdown of the money sent to Somalia here.

Where did all that money go?

In January, the U.S. suspended assistance to the Somali government, alleging it seized food aid. According to the Associated Press, Somali officials destroyed the American-funded warehouse belonging to the World Food Program and took 76 metric tons of food aid intended for citizens.

And what precisely would you like us to do that; 1) has a reasonable chance of working, 2) doesn’t involve the deployment US military troops, and 3) will not open up the United States to charges of imperialism and racism? — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) November 11, 2026

The last time we sent troops, they murdered them. And we haven't forgotten.

I’m being so for real when I say the events of October 3rd-4th, 1993 should completely disqualify Somalia from receiving a single f***ing dime from the US. https://t.co/vOPcuEZ6yY — Marlboro the Red, Primarch of 1,000 Beers (@MorsExMare) November 10, 2026

Compare that to places like Japan, who got about $24 billion in aid, when adjusted for inflation, after being nuked twice, firebombed, and losing 25 percent of its armed forces.

Somalia has received $28B in aid in the last 20 years.



For context Japan received an inflation-adjusted $24B in aid after being nuked twice, having its capital firebombed to ash, and having a quarter of its forces killed. https://t.co/iVVuCFoUTj pic.twitter.com/7kGgUunT8z — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) November 10, 2026

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Hm.

We should help them by sending them back the folks I’m reliably informed enriched us and our nation so greatly by their arrival here. Think of all the daycares they’d have. https://t.co/nnLdwzR0A2 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 11, 2026

That's a solution.

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