According to Pew Research, Islam is on track to become the world's largest religion, and it'll happen in less than a decade. By 2035, Muslims will surpass Christians as the number one faith in the world.

Advertisement

Islam Projected To Overtake Christianity As World's Largest Religion By 2035 https://t.co/RRgO3V0tmo — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) November 18, 2026

The good news is Christianity is also projected to grow, but Islam will outpace it. And it all comes down to fecundity, with the fertility rate for Muslim women at 3.1 compared to 2.5 for Christian women between 2020 and 2025. For all other women combined, the average rate is 1.6 children per woman. The replacement rate for the population is around 2.1 children per woman.

It's all about the babies pic.twitter.com/IFJnBoB49i — Matt Richardson (@greenkayak73) November 18, 2026

Both Muslims and Christians gain more followers through births than they lose through deaths; between 2020 and 2070, Muslims are projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change, and Christians will gain 792 million.

Conversions and religious switching also play a role in the growth rate of faith, albeit at a lower rate than births. Pew reports that Muslims are expected to have smaller losses than Christians due to faith switching, with Islam expected to lose roughly eight million people over that 50-year period and Christians losing 105 million. Of course, in some Islamic sects, leaving the religion can be punishable by imprisonment or death.

However, More Muslims are expected to become Christian — 9.2 million — than Christians becoming Muslim.

Most of this growth will happen in majority-Muslim countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, and others. Muslims were the majority group in 53 countries in 2020, with an additional 1.2 billion are expected to live in those countries by 2070, representing nearly three-quarters of the global Muslim population growth.

Christian growth will be focused in nations like the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and Italy.

By 2070, Muslims will make up 95 percent of the population in the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Muslims watching Christian countries abort half of our babies while they take over the world https://t.co/MPvjViGzE7 pic.twitter.com/d4PvS4Gbys — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 18, 2026

Another thing to consider, of course, is the genocide of Christians in Africa and the Middle East by Islamists.

Another fact to consider related to this that @JWheelertv explains in his article: Christians in Africa and the Middle East are being systemically slaughtered by Islamic extremists.https://t.co/QkyT4rO3AR https://t.co/FcrulCXXAt — Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

On November 15, the Daily Mail reported on the growing persecution of Christians around the world, including executions, worshippers being burned alive, and girls being forced to convert to Islam and being taken as child brides. Africa is now one of the most dangerous regions for Christians; six of 10 nations most affected by terrorism in the Global Terrorism Index are located in Africa. This includes Burkina Faso, which ranked second, followed by Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

That happens at the tip of a sword.



Islam is barbarism. — LadyPhoenixGrey (@TheLonelyPaintr) November 18, 2026

Yelewata, a town in Nigeria that is 98 percent Christian, was the site of one of the deadliest attacks on June 13, 2025. More than 200 Christians were slaughtered, and 3,000 people were forced to flee. Islamic Fulani militants massacred people as they attempted to escape or were sleeping, including burning victims alive and slashing them with swords while shouting "Allahu Akbar."

In Mozambique, Islamists have been open about their intentions to establish an Islamic caliphate.

Christian women and girls in Egypt — home to the largest population of Christians in the Middle East — are routinely abducted and forced into marriages and to convert to Islam. In December, 2025, 27-year-old married woman Samah — a Christian with a young son — disappeared after getting into a taxi in Bandar Al Gharbiya. Her family filed a missing person report and then received a call that Samah was being held at the Suez Security Directorate, almost 400 miles from her home in Girga.

Advertisement

Samah's family was allowed to see her, believed she was drugged, and saw bruises under her niqab. Despite that, authorities took Samah away and refused to return her to her family. She was the fifth Christian woman from the Girga region to disappear in 2025.

After appealing to President Abdel Fata El-Sisi and following an international campaign, Samah was returned to her family.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.