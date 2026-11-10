David Crowley Promised Medicaid Expansion. Looks Like That'll Be Harder Than He Thought.

Wisconsin's governor-elect David Crowley ran on a platform of expanding BadgerCare, the state's Medicaid program, to make things "affordable" for Wisconsinites. Back in October, Crowley wouldn't say how much his expansion would cost taxpayers, but according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the monthly premiums for this "affordable" health insurance would cost more than $900 per month for a family.

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But it looks like Crowley may be breaking one of his campaign promises, as it's being reported that Medicaid expansions are in doubt even though Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature and the governor's mansion.

Medicaid expansion in doubt even with Wisconsin Democrats in controlhttps://t.co/TO4Il6aryc via @SarahVolp — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

Shortly before his election Nov. 3 as governor, Democrat David Crowley's campaign indicated Medicaid expansion is no longer viable, pointing to restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill that did away with financial incentives for expanding Medicaid. His campaign suggested Crowley's administration would revisit Medicaid expansion if and when Congress and a willing president reversed the restrictions. For years, Wisconsin Democrats had made Medicaid expansion a centerpiece of their policy agenda. It was a cornerstone of all four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget requests since 2019 and was a constant refrain from party leaders.

Wisconsin is one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid eligibility to adults who make up to 138 percent of the poverty level. That's roughly $45,540 for a family of four.

State Sen. Kelda Roys, who ran for governor but lost to Crowley in the August primary, said the expansion was "not feasible." Likewise, Kirsten Johnson, who heads up the state health department under current Gov. Tony Evers, said the expansion "doesn't make sense anymore" financially.

Thanks to President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, Medicaid expansion is no longer the "financial windfall it once was," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Notice that at no point in the angst over whether Wisconsin can or can't afford to expand Medicaid does Crowley propose anything to make health care more affordable -- only to change who gets stuck with the bill. https://t.co/y5egfSuxWe via @journalsentinel — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) November 9, 2026

Crowley's campaign will push for a state-run health insurance exchange to compete with private markets.

Here’s what would happen:

🔵Public option would let able bodied adults buy into BadgerCare that was intended for elderly, blind and disabled (EBD) and low-income.

🔵Private insurance would be crowded out and leave many WI markets with only the public option.

🔵Since Medicaid… pic.twitter.com/3MTCulTplb — WI Conservatives (@ConservativesWi) October 28, 2026

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Fewer providers, less care, more costs.

Affordability, ladies and gentlemen!

We have warned for years when Medicaid expansion was proposed that there was no guarantee federal promises would be met over the long term. Now in power, Dems admit we’d be worse off taking it. Perhaps the notion that “things that sound too good to be true may be” ought to be… — Will Flanders (@WillFlandersWI) November 9, 2026

"Now in power, Dems admit we’d be worse off taking it. Perhaps the notion that 'things that sound too good to be true may be' ought to be applied to other left-wing priorities," Flanders wrote.

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