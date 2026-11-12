Even Tony Evers Is Warning Democrats Against the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact

With Democrats controlling all of Wisconsin's government come January, many are eager to have the state join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would award the state's 10 electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. It's an unconstitutional, backdoor way of abolishing the Electoral College and a disenfranchisement of Republican voters across the country.

Advertisement

It's such a bad idea that current Gov. Tony Evers is advising his fellow Democrats not to do it.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would award a state's electoral votes to the national popular vote winner:



"I think this present system works, and I'm not sure that changing that immediately is the wisest thing..." pic.twitter.com/zwp8dvZq6I — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) November 11, 2026

"I wanted to circle back one more time on that National Popular Vote Interstate Compact," said Kjeldsen. "Do you think it would be a good thing for Wisconsin if that were to pass?"

"I think this present system works and I'm not sure that changing that immediately is the wisest thing," Evers replied. "I just think there are more salient things that we should be focusing on now."

When you got Evers saying this, it's a pretty damning thing. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) November 12, 2026

Yes, it is.

The compact is unconstitutional. https://t.co/ZkbjhjFFsf — Garrick Sapp (@ricksapp) November 12, 2026

It is grossly unconstitutional.

When Tony Evers sounds rational you know we are in deep doo doo. — Dan Eastman (@DanEastman2023) November 12, 2026

Deep, deep doo-doo.

LOL even Evers knows @DavidCCrowley is going to be a giant failure to the state. https://t.co/XIm35LSl5m — BàckwòòdsSchòlàr, PhD. (@bryanhorsey) November 12, 2026

Yes, he does.

Evers throwing his endorsed candidate, Crowley, under the bus is hilarious. As his time comes to a close I actually think he had far more better political instincts than many gave him credit for. https://t.co/0gl3iw2PPS — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 11, 2026

Evers is certainly right on this.

It is not a good idea. A popular vote minimizes the votes in smaller states. Candidates will not care and will not campaign in smaller states. https://t.co/xjouhaPF43 — Bruce Peight (@bruce_peight) November 12, 2026

That's the entire point. Democrats don't want smaller red states to have a voice in government. They want the entire nation to be run like California and New York.

The funniest part of all of this is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, if it becomes a thing, would end the second a Republican wins the national popular vote, as Trump did in 2024.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.