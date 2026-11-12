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Even Tony Evers Is Warning Democrats Against the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 1:30 PM
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Even Tony Evers Is Warning Democrats Against the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact
Democratic National Convention via AP

With Democrats controlling all of Wisconsin's government come January, many are eager to have the state join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which would award the state's 10 electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. It's an unconstitutional, backdoor way of abolishing the Electoral College and a disenfranchisement of Republican voters across the country.

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It's such a bad idea that current Gov. Tony Evers is advising his fellow Democrats not to do it.

"I wanted to circle back one more time on that National Popular Vote Interstate Compact," said Kjeldsen. "Do you think it would be a good thing for Wisconsin if that were to pass?"

"I think this present system works and I'm not sure that changing that immediately is the wisest thing," Evers replied. "I just think there are more salient things that we should be focusing on now."

Yes, it is.

It is grossly unconstitutional.

Deep, deep doo-doo.

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Yes, he does.

Evers is certainly right on this.

That's the entire point. Democrats don't want smaller red states to have a voice in government. They want the entire nation to be run like California and New York.

The funniest part of all of this is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, if it becomes a thing, would end the second a Republican wins the national popular vote, as Trump did in 2024.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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