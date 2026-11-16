Don Lemon Won't Rule Out a 2028 Presidential Run and Here Are His VP Picks

Former CNN host turned podcaster Don Lemon won't rule out a 2028 presidential run.

Don Lemon says he hasn't ruled out running for president.



He's already discussing possible VP picks: AOC and Keisha Lance Bottoms.



"Those are two people that I would say, at the top."



Yes, he's actually serious. pic.twitter.com/ZiuvrIv8ue — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2026

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On an episode of The Don Lemon Show, he discussed the possibility of running and his VP picks, which include AOC and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"But yeah, I mean, I'm thinking about it," Lemon said. "I have not ruled it out. I haven't ruled it in. But I have seriously thought about it because I think obviously I'd be a better president than the one we have in there now."

When asked about his short list, Lemon said, "I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but I think that she would want top billing. I think that we, I would like to see a woman, I would love to see a woman of color and especially I would love to see a black woman."

"Maybe that is Keisha Lance Bottoms," he continued. "You know, I know that she's busy being governor for now, but I think she's got the rizz and I think she's got the right attitude and I think she has the right policies."

Oh please do. Memers would have a field day with this fool. pic.twitter.com/y9P8nJqRQH — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) November 16, 2026

He wouldn't make it past Iowa.

Don Lemon hasn’t ruled out Don Lemon running for president?



That’s okay. Reality has. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 16, 2026

Most likely, yes.

I have also not ruled out running for President. https://t.co/XQCJT4kJrU — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 16, 2026

Neither has this writer.

Also remember that Don Lemon is the subject of a pending federal criminal case stemming from the January 18, 2026 disruption of a Sunday church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of the church's pastors serves as an ICE field director. Lemon and dozens of others were charged with conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, or interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

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