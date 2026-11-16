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Don Lemon Won't Rule Out a 2028 Presidential Run and Here Are His VP Picks

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 2:30 PM
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Don Lemon Won't Rule Out a 2028 Presidential Run and Here Are His VP Picks
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Former CNN host turned podcaster Don Lemon won't rule out a 2028 presidential run.

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On an episode of The Don Lemon Show, he discussed the possibility of running and his VP picks, which include AOC and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"But yeah, I mean, I'm thinking about it," Lemon said. "I have not ruled it out. I haven't ruled it in. But I have seriously thought about it because I think obviously I'd be a better president than the one we have in there now."

When asked about his short list, Lemon said, "I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but I think that she would want top billing. I think that we, I would like to see a woman, I would love to see a woman of color and especially I would love to see a black woman."

"Maybe that is Keisha Lance Bottoms," he continued. "You know, I know that she's busy being governor for now, but I think she's got the rizz and I think she's got the right attitude and I think she has the right policies."

He wouldn't make it past Iowa.

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Most likely, yes.

Neither has this writer.

Also remember that Don Lemon is the subject of a pending federal criminal case stemming from the January 18, 2026 disruption of a Sunday church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of the church's pastors serves as an ICE field director. Lemon and dozens of others were charged with conspiracy against the right of religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, or interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom under the  Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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