Zohran Mamdani Caught Using Taxpayer Dollars to Promote His Power Grab

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly shelling out $1.6 million in taxpayer funds to push social media videos, text message blasts, and other outreach efforts aimed at promoting five ballot questions.

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City law typically bars officials from using public funds to advocate for or against ballot initiatives.

However, Mamdani’s office says the commission is charged under state law with public education and is using these resources to make sure voters are properly informed.

From The New York Post:

The ballot questions before NYC voters in the Nov. 3 general election – which include measures to fast-track how City Hall approves controversial outdoor dining sheds and anti-car, so-called street-safety projects — were selected by a 15-member Charter Revision Commission appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Under city law, government officials are prohibited from using public funds to advocate for or against ballot proposals. Instead, Hizzoner and the panel are “encouraging” New Yorkers through an ad blitz that includes social-media videos, text blasts and other methods to go to the polls and vote on the ballot questions, touted in glowing terms as a means to a “faster government” that cuts red tape. The ramifications of voting yes — namely, the surrender of checks and balances if the ballot questions are approved — are never mentioned. In one video released by the Mayor’s Office last month, Mamdani races around City Hall like a cartoon character to Looney Tunes-style sound effects while boasting “New Yorkers will be able to vote on how fast our government runs.” The ads violate the spirit of the law by trying to influence election results rather than simply encouraging people to vote, according to some critics. “Taxpayer dollars are supposed to be used to serve the public — not bankroll the mayor’s political agenda,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens). “The whole thing is completely illegitimate, and we are getting closer to socialist totalitarianism every day with this administration. These proposals want to take power away from the people and put it in the hands of bureaucrats.”

Look at this. 😂 Zohran Mamdani made a funny video about the 5 ballot questions for November to make NYC government more efficient. I love how he did it. His haters probably won't. https://t.co/WRsERmNQW5 — arvinosavin (@arvinosavin) September 15, 2026

The five ballot questions would streamline city processes while also removing oversight from the City Council and local community boards. They would simplify approvals for private uses of public space (such as outdoor dining) by doing away with public hearings and Council review.

They would also speed up the construction of “street safety” projects like bike and bus lanes. Another would transfer the authority to approve certain city property sales and office leases from the City Council to the mayor-controlled City Planning Commission.

In essence, these questions are aimed at giving Mamdani’s office more power without having to rely on the City Council for certain decisions.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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