DC's Plan to Address Bus Riders Who Skip Paying Fares Is Peak Socialism

If this isn't the perfect encapsulation of the Democrat Party's socialist platform, we don't know what is. IN Washington, D.C., more than 60 percent of bus riders do not pay fares. That's threatening the economic viability of D.C.'s public transit, of course. But instead of enforcing the fares and punishing those who skip out on them, the solution is to raise rates for everyone else by 11 percent.

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And it still might not work.

A new report from Washington, D.C., finds "64% of bus riders still do not pay fares," which is threatening the sustainability of the city's public transportation.



D.C.'s solution? An 11 percent fare hike for those who do pay. pic.twitter.com/ugwrO7xRdA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2026

"We're already planning an 11 percent increase in fares starting next July. Now General Manager and CEO Randy Clark says that might not be enough," said the anchor. "The reason being is that Metro is not sustainable at the rate that it's going. One big issue is that 64 percent of bus riders still do not pay fares. So Clark says something's gotta change. One option would be significantly cutting service, but he says that will not be enough. Another option is asking lawmakers for more money, which has proven difficult in the past, or putting it on the riders, increasing fares substantially."

Notice that none of the solutions involve making the freeloaders pay or face consequences.

Nothing tears the fabric of our country more than making Americans, who would never break the law, watch others break it with impunity.



Following the law is a core American value. Democrats are slowly destroying it. — AAE (@AAC0519) November 10, 2026

And intentionally. They thrive off the chaos and discord.

Government in a nutshell. Punish the productive. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) November 11, 2026

As we said, the perfect example of socialism — the hardworking people pay more so the moochers can continue to mooch.

Our entire society works like this. https://t.co/QYRkrPSx1Q — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) November 11, 2026

And it's not working very well at the moment.

Punishing the people who pay and follow the rules in favor of the thieves is unsustainable on many levels https://t.co/7vwPwxZsF3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 10, 2026

Eventually, people will find other means of transportation, or they'll stop paying the fares, too. After all, why should they when there are no consequences for doing so?

Fare evasion in Tokyo, meanwhile, is just under 1%. That must be just a coincidence on a massive scale and you're a terrible person for wondering about it https://t.co/WmLlz5ofjA — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) November 10, 2026

In Tokyo, accidentally missing or underpaying a fare results in paying two to three times the original fare as punishment. Intentional fare skipping results in a heavier fine, and repeat offenses result in criminal charges.

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the bottom quintile of society ruin far more lives than the top one percent ever will. https://t.co/nr8cZCFZ5N — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) November 11, 2026

Bingo.

Given the demographics in DC this is a foretaste of what's coming for the entire nation - nearly 2/3 of the city refusing to pay for services and the city's gov't responding by jacking up fees on the 1/3 that do. No city or nation can survive for much longer like this. https://t.co/SqHXjpLJso — Paul Hill (@PastPaulitics) November 11, 2026

We cannot. Which is the point of this lawlessness: societal collapse.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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