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DC's Plan to Address Bus Riders Who Skip Paying Fares Is Peak Socialism

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 11, 2026 2:00 PM
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DC's Plan to Address Bus Riders Who Skip Paying Fares Is Peak Socialism
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

If this isn't the perfect encapsulation of the Democrat Party's socialist platform, we don't know what is. IN Washington, D.C., more than 60 percent of bus riders do not pay fares. That's threatening the economic viability of D.C.'s public transit, of course. But instead of enforcing the fares and punishing those who skip out on them, the solution is to raise rates for everyone else by 11 percent.

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And it still might not work.

"We're already planning an 11 percent increase in fares starting next July. Now General Manager and CEO Randy Clark says that might not be enough," said the anchor. "The reason being is that Metro is not sustainable at the rate that it's going. One big issue is that 64 percent of bus riders still do not pay fares. So Clark says something's gotta change. One option would be significantly cutting service, but he says that will not be enough. Another option is asking lawmakers for more money, which has proven difficult in the past, or putting it on the riders, increasing fares substantially."

Notice that none of the solutions involve making the freeloaders pay or face consequences.

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And intentionally. They thrive off the chaos and discord.

As we said, the perfect example of socialism — the hardworking people pay more so the moochers can continue to mooch.

And it's not working very well at the moment.

Eventually, people will find other means of transportation, or they'll stop paying the fares, too. After all, why should they when there are no consequences for doing so?

In Tokyo, accidentally missing or underpaying a fare results in paying two to three times the original fare as punishment. Intentional fare skipping results in a heavier fine, and repeat offenses result in criminal charges.

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Bingo.

We cannot. Which is the point of this lawlessness: societal collapse.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | SOCIALISM | WASHINGTON
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