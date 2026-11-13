Ron DeSantis Slams John Kerry's Attempt to Make the Midterms About Climate Change

The other day, we told you about John Kerry arguing with a straight face that the midterms were a sign that American voters want action on climate change. It's just not true, of course. Climate change did not appear a major issue on any credible exit polls; that's because Americans know the green agenda only makes things more expensive and lowers our quality of life.

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But Democrats never let an opportunity go to waste, so Kerry pounced on the midterms to advance his agenda, which he did after flying overseas instead of phoning his remarks in by Zoom.

Ron DeSantis slammed Kerry for his opportunistic pandering, warning voters that climate ideology, which will stifle oil and gas production, won't lower energy costs.

Winning an election in part because gas prices are higher and then turning around and claiming a mandate for embracing climate ideology.



Stifling oil and gas production will not lower energy costs. https://t.co/5pXJAGcm67 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 11, 2026

He's right, of course.

Democrats are going to pass something called the “Affordability Act,” but like the “Inflation Reduction Act” before it, the bill will be a vast smorgasbord of woke nonsense and giveaways to donors.



It will 100% make things less affordable. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) November 11, 2026

Inflation will be nine percent again, and eggs will be $10 a dozen.

And the media will tell us everything is fine.

Counterpoint: John Kerry is an idiot. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) November 11, 2026

But he's smart enough to try to seize the moment.

Democrats loved and love high fuel prices because they force us to buy a Tesla to save the planet from climate change. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) November 11, 2026

Then they torched Teslas because they suddenly hated Elon Musk.

This is the Democratic playbook every time so nobody should be surprised. Say whatever you need to get elected and then push forward on your actual agenda.



Democrats have no plan to lower the price of anything. Their partners in the Republican Party handed them the issue with… https://t.co/BYA7Q8NpTV — The Rational Animal 🤔 (@theobjectivist) November 11, 2026

The impoverishment is the point.

These people never learn, which is good for the Right because absolutely nothing that the Dems want or have planned can lower costs in any way. Hopefully, it won't take voters long to realize they've been hoodwinked once again. https://t.co/DWEhZ25ISE — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) November 12, 2026

Here's hoping.

This is the Democratic playbook every time so nobody should be surprised. Say whatever you need to get elected and then push forward on your actual agenda.



Democrats have no plan to lower the price of anything. Their partners in the Republican Party handed them the issue with… https://t.co/BYA7Q8NpTV — The Rational Animal 🤔 (@theobjectivist) November 11, 2026

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No one is surprised by any of this. Democrats have no plan to address affordability. They are going to push their radical agenda and tell us they're making life better. That's it. That's the plan for the next two years and beyond, depending on how long Democrats remain in power. Let's hope it's for a short period of time.

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