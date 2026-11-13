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Ron DeSantis Slams John Kerry's Attempt to Make the Midterms About Climate Change

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 4:30 AM
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Ron DeSantis Slams John Kerry's Attempt to Make the Midterms About Climate Change
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

The other day, we told you about John Kerry arguing with a straight face that the midterms were a sign that American voters want action on climate change. It's just not true, of course. Climate change did not appear a major issue on any credible exit polls; that's because Americans know the green agenda only makes things more expensive and lowers our quality of life.

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But Democrats never let an opportunity go to waste, so Kerry pounced on the midterms to advance his agenda, which he did after flying overseas instead of phoning his remarks in by Zoom.

Ron DeSantis slammed Kerry for his opportunistic pandering, warning voters that climate ideology, which will stifle oil and gas production, won't lower energy costs.

He's right, of course.

Inflation will be nine percent again, and eggs will be $10 a dozen.

And the media will tell us everything is fine.

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But he's smart enough to try to seize the moment.

Then they torched Teslas because they suddenly hated Elon Musk.

The impoverishment is the point.

Here's hoping.

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No one is surprised by any of this. Democrats have no plan to address affordability. They are going to push their radical agenda and tell us they're making life better. That's it. That's the plan for the next two years and beyond, depending on how long Democrats remain in power. Let's hope it's for a short period of time.

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News Topics CLIMATE CHANGE | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENERGY | INFLATION | RON DESANTIS
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