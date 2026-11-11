Hakeem Jeffries' Plan for Affordability Includes Returning DACA Recipients to the US and Paying Them

Someone should ask Hakeem Jeffries to explain how his latest statement will help address Americans' affordability concerns, because we're at a loss. While Jeffries was quick to say after the midterms that Democrats were focused on "affordability" and " accountability" instead of impeachment, his fellow Democrats — with an assist from Thomas Massie — jumped right to impeachment talk, threats of investigations for President Trump and his family, and even threatened businesses who "cooperated" with the administration.

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Now Jeffries is telling the country his party plans to bring back deported DACA recipients and compensate them for being removed from the country.

Hakeem Jeffries says he wants to bring back DACA recipients who have been deported and pay damages to them pic.twitter.com/ZetjpGM4RC — Ezydu (@ezradulis) November 11, 2026

"Well, certainly on the immigration front, we have a broken immigration system," Jeffries said. "It needs to be fixed. It should be fixed in a comprehensive way. Immigration enforcement should be fair, just, and humane."

That means they'll only deport the South Africans Trump granted asylum to, and not the criminals, drug dealers, and others.

"We're not going to provide a dime for this administration's violent mass deportation machine," Jeffries continued, "let's work together, perhaps beginning with moving the Dream and Promise Act this Congress as a foundation for the type of work that can be done in the next Congress."

"That Dream and Promise Act, of course, impacting the DACA recipients. I should point out, it's been reported some, dozens of DACA recipients are among those already deported under this administration's immigration crackdown," said host Amna Nawaz. "Would you support efforts to bring them back into the U.S.?"

"Certainly," Jeffries replied. "Anyone, whether they are a citizen or whether they were here lawfully, whether they're a DACA recipient who's been treated unfairly and unjustly by the administration. We need to provide remedial assistance to them and undo the damage that's been done to the country to law-abiding immigrant families and to the American people over this last 20 months or so."

Simply incredible.

They're taking all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

Then he can write them a check. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 11, 2026

He will. With our tax dollars.

So Much Affordability 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/3SGOd2XQ6B — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 11, 2026

Our gas prices and grocery bills are now lower. Thank you, Hakeem.

How does this help our economy and affordability?



Democrats lied again to get elected?! NO WAY!🙄 https://t.co/RXuV5Npfoa — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 11, 2026

Democrats had no intention of addressing affordability. They're going to spend massive amounts of money and return us to the Biden era inflation numbers, where eggs were $6 a dozen and gas was $5 a gallon.

Give Democrats the White House in 2028 and this is exactly what they will do.



A humiliation ritual. https://t.co/ZLGI2Nzbws — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 11, 2026

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And when they do that, the media will tell us things are great.

Are you excited for the affordabilty, Democrat voters?



You're going to get it...good and hard. https://t.co/CaupPccsS1 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 11, 2026

What's really funny here is that the incoming socialist class doesn't want Jeffries or Chuck Schumer in leadership, so he may have next to no influence in the next Congress.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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