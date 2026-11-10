John Kerry Is Another Democrat Taking All the Wrong Lessons From the Midterms

In all the midterm post-mortems we've seen, one issue was not among the things concerning voters: climate change. But Democrats like John Kerry never let an opportunity go to waste, and the failed presidential candidate and eco-hypocrite is arguing the Democrats' electoral wins prove Americans want his radical green agenda shoved down our throats.

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NOW - John Kerry declares that U.S. midterm voting results showed that Americans made "made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue." pic.twitter.com/AHt5fK8kgL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 10, 2026

"This I promise you is a transition that the world wants and no greater manifestation of that can be seen than the fact that one week ago today, in the United States, people made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue," Kerry said. "I'm so proud to be here one week after we came to our senses, some of us. And, at every level of the ballot, and I'm not exaggerating, from Congress to the governors' mansions, to other statewide offices Americans did vote for clean, affordable energy. And they also voted for clean governance."

There is no such thing as affordable clean energy. It's expensive and unreliable.

But the main issues on the ballot were the economy, the state of democracy, and immigration. Climate change wasn't on the list.

C'mon man, Greta Thunberg doesn't even care about climate change anymore — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 10, 2026

He's desperate to remain relevant while Thunberg has pivoted to attacking Israel.

No.



That isn't what happened, Lurch, but please, go ahead and try to do that again after Democrats everywhere ran on affordability.



Now, they're talking lawfare and revenge and no mentions of affordability. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 10, 2026

A green agenda wouldn't bring affordability, either.

I don't think Climate change was mentioned once in the last 2 years. https://t.co/DUcT1P0Qy5 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) November 10, 2026

It was not.

Does he still think he’s the United States Climate Envoy? Did his wife start paying for these trips when Biden left office? https://t.co/nlDjstEkYk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 10, 2026

The summit where Kerry was speaking was held in Turkey. Why did he harm the environment by flying all that way? Why didn't he appear remotely and give his remarks?

John Kerry says Americans were clear in the midterms that they care about climate change, expressing pride in the outcome



Meanwhile people have reacted arguing that election outcomes were driven primarily by economic concerns not climate change pic.twitter.com/t8elRQAC2Q — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 10, 2026

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The climate change agenda will destroy the economy.

Not one soul in America voted to make climate change a priority you clownish scumbag.



There goes the affordable gas and free healthcare you dimwits voted for. Reap it. https://t.co/XYZEPUxvff — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 10, 2026

The Democrats will not deliver on affordability. Give up on that dream. They will persecute members of the Trump administration and the Trump family, go after Trump supporters outside of D.C. and spend months fighting about whether or not Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries should be leaders in Congress.

The American voters will be forgotten about.

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