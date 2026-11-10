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John Kerry Is Another Democrat Taking All the Wrong Lessons From the Midterms

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 1:00 PM
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John Kerry Is Another Democrat Taking All the Wrong Lessons From the Midterms
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

In all the midterm post-mortems we've seen, one issue was not among the things concerning voters: climate change. But Democrats like John Kerry never let an opportunity go to waste, and the failed presidential candidate and eco-hypocrite is arguing the Democrats' electoral wins prove Americans want his radical green agenda shoved down our throats.

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"This I promise you is a transition that the world wants and no greater manifestation of that can be seen than the fact that one week ago today, in the United States, people made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue," Kerry said. "I'm so proud to be here one week after we came to our senses, some of us. And, at every level of the ballot, and I'm not exaggerating, from Congress to the governors' mansions, to other statewide offices Americans did vote for clean, affordable energy. And they also voted for clean governance."

There is no such thing as affordable clean energy. It's expensive and unreliable.

But the main issues on the ballot were the economy, the state of democracy, and immigration. Climate change wasn't on the list.

He's desperate to remain relevant while Thunberg has pivoted to attacking Israel.

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A green agenda wouldn't bring affordability, either.

It was not.

The summit where Kerry was speaking was held in Turkey. Why did he harm the environment by flying all that way? Why didn't he appear remotely and give his remarks?

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The climate change agenda will destroy the economy.

The Democrats will not deliver on affordability. Give up on that dream. They will persecute members of the Trump administration and the Trump family, go after Trump supporters outside of D.C. and spend months fighting about whether or not Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries should be leaders in Congress.

The American voters will be forgotten about.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CLIMATE CHANGE | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | TURKEY
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