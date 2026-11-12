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Wisconsin's Act 10 Is Dead. The Only Question Is Who Ends It.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 9:30 AM
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Wisconsin's Act 10 Is Dead. The Only Question Is Who Ends It.
AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, Amber Arnold

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear the union lawsuit to strike down Act 10, the bill passed by then-Gov. Scott Walker to help school districts and local governments break the stranglehold of public sector unions. Over the last 15 years, Act 10 has saved Wisconsin taxpayers billions of dollars.

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All it did was ask unions to contribute to their retirement and health insurance. Like all of us.

But unions have long hated the legislation and fought to get it repealed. Now they're poised to do that, and the only question is how Act 10 ends: will the Supreme Court overturn it or will the Democrat-controlled legislature repeal it? Either way, forget affordability.

Here's more:

The landmark 2011 collective bargaining law created two groups of employees. “Public safety employees,” like police officers and firefighters, preserved their union rights under the law. “General employees,” who make up the rest of the public workforce, did not.

The problem, unions argue, is that the list of “general employees” includes people like correctional officers working in state prisons, conservation wardens and Capitol Police. Unions contend there’s no “rational basis” to treat them differently than police or firefighters.

In December 2024, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost sided with unions, declaring the law unconstitutional. But Frost stayed his ruling almost immediately, keeping the law in place ever since.

In July of this year, a conservative state Appeals Court overturned the Dane County ruling. In that 2-1 decision, the appeals court said the lawsuit challenging Act 10 raised issues that had already been answered by previous rulings that upheld the law, both in state and federal court.

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The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a liberal majority. They will likely overturn it.

Democrats insist workers lost rights under Act 10 and right-to-work legislation.

That's just not true.

Democrats believe you should be forced into a union, which will then take dues from your paycheck and give that money to Democrats. Wash, rinse, repeat.

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But affordability.

And just so voters understand, Act 10 has saved them at least $35 billion over the last 15 years.

And here's what things would've looked like without it:

Politically, having the state Supreme Court throw out Act 10 might help Democrats in the short term. They can then say they didn't repeal Act 10, so the subsequent skyrocketing property taxes and economic strain aren't their fault.

But they also won't do anything to fix the problem, and voters will remember that in 2028 and beyond. Democrats control the government now, so their failed policies will be their responsibility.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOBS | LAWSUIT | SUPREME COURT | WISCONSIN
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