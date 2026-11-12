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Los Angeles Lefty Learns Socialism Doesn't Care About Your Money

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 11:30 AM
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Los Angeles Lefty Learns Socialism Doesn't Care About Your Money
David Joles/Star Tribune via AP

We've all seen the free little libraries that pop up around residential neighborhoods — the little wooden boxes full of books, where you can take a book and leave one. Those are things that work in high-trust societies. But, increasingly, parts of America are becoming low-trust societies, and for one leftist in Los Angeles, it's a lesson they're learning the hard way.

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They set up a "community library" and keep stocking it with books, only to have people steal all the books. This prompted them to put a notice on the library box.

It reads:

PLEASE

Take one or two books per visit

Feel free to bring books, too (especially children's)

The library has been cleaned out overnight recently, multiple times

Most of the books are purchased by me and I cannot afford to restock the library again and again when all the books get stolen

I love running this library, but this makes me sad

The books are for the whole neighborhood, not just one person

The leftist sign next to the library is the chef's kiss of this whole thing. You support and vote for policies that allow people to steal your books, then act shocked when someone steals your books.

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This is what happens when neither is true.

Or a homeless person using them as fire starter.

Look, sometimes people steal because they need things. It's very greedy and capitalistic of her to lecture someone who may need the books more than the rest of the community.

That's sarcasm, of course.

And then you run out of your stuff.

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As we learned yesterday, 64 percent of bus riders in D.C. do not pay fares. In response, the plan is to raise fares on everyone who does by at least 11 percent. This is unsustainable, of course. People who pay and keep being forced to pay more are eventually going to get fed up and either vote out the people who jack up their costs or they stop paying, too, and the system collapses.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | HOMELESSNESS | LOS ANGELES | SOCIALISM
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