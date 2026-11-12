Los Angeles Lefty Learns Socialism Doesn't Care About Your Money

We've all seen the free little libraries that pop up around residential neighborhoods — the little wooden boxes full of books, where you can take a book and leave one. Those are things that work in high-trust societies. But, increasingly, parts of America are becoming low-trust societies, and for one leftist in Los Angeles, it's a lesson they're learning the hard way.

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They set up a "community library" and keep stocking it with books, only to have people steal all the books. This prompted them to put a notice on the library box.

Can’t make this up. A socialist in Nithya’s district is really upset that someone practiced socialism on them with their “community library”



“The library has been cleaned out overnight recently, multiple times.

Most of the books are purchased by me and I cannot afford to restock… pic.twitter.com/vurW5EzOrH — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 10, 2026

It reads:

PLEASE Take one or two books per visit Feel free to bring books, too (especially children's) The library has been cleaned out overnight recently, multiple times Most of the books are purchased by me and I cannot afford to restock the library again and again when all the books get stolen I love running this library, but this makes me sad The books are for the whole neighborhood, not just one person

The leftist sign next to the library is the chef's kiss of this whole thing. You support and vote for policies that allow people to steal your books, then act shocked when someone steals your books.

Atheistic moral codes - Such as Communism - can only work in one of two modes: At gunpoint, or when the people (Proleteriat) have been so steeped in God and His morality that they continue to follow His rules, even while believing He does not exist.



When neither is true, this… — VBC-Apologetics (@VbcApologetics) November 11, 2026

This is what happens when neither is true.

Reselling them on ebay. — Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) November 11, 2026

Or a homeless person using them as fire starter.

She could cut back on other expenses. Perhaps work a second job. She’s able bodied, I assume, so she shouldn’t have a problem with it. The important thing is the books. — sg (@latteconsrtve) November 12, 2026

Look, sometimes people steal because they need things. It's very greedy and capitalistic of her to lecture someone who may need the books more than the rest of the community.

That's sarcasm, of course.

Eventually…



You run out of others peoples stuff.



😼 https://t.co/NPAEzblK6A — Chad Steingraber (@ChadSteingraber) November 11, 2026

And then you run out of your stuff.

"Spot on, Spencer @spencerpratt -



Socialism collapses the second it meets human nature—no one produces when takers abound.



This 'community' experiment proves why private ownership and voluntary exchange built America. Keep exposing the commie delusions." https://t.co/0Vydx8bCDm — Cal Country (@CalCountry17) November 10, 2026

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As we learned yesterday, 64 percent of bus riders in D.C. do not pay fares. In response, the plan is to raise fares on everyone who does by at least 11 percent. This is unsustainable, of course. People who pay and keep being forced to pay more are eventually going to get fed up and either vote out the people who jack up their costs or they stop paying, too, and the system collapses.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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