WI Dem LaTonya Johnson Told Voters in 2023 How the Crowley Administration Will Treat Suburbs

Wisconsin suburban voters are in for a rude awakening under the Crowley administration. Why? Because Democrat LaTonya Johnson, a state senator from Milwaukee who is now in charge of writing the state's budget, once had this to say about suburban communities in the state:

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Democrat LaTonya Johnson, who said on the floor of the Wisconsin Senate, “F*** the suburbs because they don’t know a godd**n thing,” is now in charge of writing the state budget. pic.twitter.com/GEDzJNUNsq — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 12, 2026

"F**k the suburbs, because they don't know a godd**n thing," Johnson said. Johnson originally made the remarks in 2023.

She is now the state Senate co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. She will have the power to write the Badger State's biennial budgets, review appropriations, and oversee revenues.

Do you think she'll be fair to the suburbs at all? No.

After her remarks, Johnson apologized but said, "I stand by the context of my speech."

In a recent interview with the Milwaukee Courier, Johnson said her priorities are "bringing attention to issues affecting Black communities by closely monitoring state spending and following the dollars. She wants to ensure resources reach the communities that need them while addressing longstanding disparities."

"The thing I want to do the most is put the people back in the budget. The state has such a big surplus because we haven’t been financially backed, and now our community is feeling the financial burden," Johnson said.

For those of you who don't live in Wisconsin, let this writer explain what this likely means: lots of tax dollars will be going to the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, thanks to the suburbs that "don't know a godd**n thing."

So much for affordability.

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