What About Affordability? David Crowley Is Mum on His Priorities for the First 100 Days in Office

With Democrats poised to take over Wisconsin's legislature, they've got plans for the state, including a repeal of Act 10 and right-to-work, gun control, and more far-left agenda items. You'd think that governor-elect David Crowley would be proud of that agenda, but when asked about his top priority for the first 100 days of his administration, Crowley had no answer.

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I asked Governor-elect David Crowley what his top priority is for his first 100 days.



No response.



Asked what legislative Democrats had to say today at the State Capitol.



No response.



Asked how he’s feeling.



Crowley: *Thumbs up* pic.twitter.com/XH0OiYOoVx — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) November 10, 2026

That's reassuring.

That’s odd.. I don’t get how people voted for him — Adam W (@ajwlt44) November 11, 2026

He had a (D) after his name in a midterm year.

1) Illinois style gun laws adopted for Wisconsin. 2) Eliminate all school choice programs. 3) No property tax restrictions along with unlimited teacher pay and benefits. — D Hanson (@caliescapee1) November 11, 2026

Feel the affordability!

Looks like we have another 4 years of a shadow governor coming up. — Hayley Scomet (@KeepWisRed) November 10, 2026

Perhaps.

How much of the budget surplus will he use to bail out MKE co.? — connor t. stooge (@ZendaFarmin00) November 11, 2026

An excellent question.

Get used to this https://t.co/hZQZzx0f5c — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) November 10, 2026

And the media, by and large, will run cover for Crowley.

You’d think “affordability” would be an easy answer here.



Pretty telling that it was no response instead. https://t.co/nys6VKb5yY — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) November 10, 2026

Even if he doesn't mean it (and it doesn't seem like he does), he could say it. It's one word.

Crowley hasn’t even been sworn in and he’s already dodging questions from the press.



What happened to having transparent government, David? https://t.co/6ltnMxWwp3 — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) November 11, 2026

That was all a lie.

Incoming Gov. @DavidCCrowley dodges questions about his priorities for the coming session and Democratic lawmakers aren't giving many details either.



Assembly Speaker-to-be @RepGreta says Democrats are working on a 100-day agenda, what will be in the state budget and beyond https://t.co/a7xWCOTeY5 — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) November 10, 2026

So Crowley isn't running the government, the Assembly Speaker is.

I think Democrats, even moderates, are going to be very disappointed with Crowley. https://t.co/wliQxOvWAi — Trevor (@TrevorDoescher) November 11, 2026

That's the safest bet ever.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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