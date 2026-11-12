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What About Affordability? David Crowley Is Mum on His Priorities for the First 100 Days in Office

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 9:00 AM
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What About Affordability? David Crowley Is Mum on His Priorities for the First 100 Days in Office
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

With Democrats poised to take over Wisconsin's legislature, they've got plans for the state, including a repeal of Act 10 and right-to-work, gun control, and more far-left agenda items. You'd think that governor-elect David Crowley would be proud of that agenda, but when asked about his top priority for the first 100 days of his administration, Crowley had no answer.

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That's reassuring.

He had a (D) after his name in a midterm year.

Feel the affordability!

Perhaps.

An excellent question.

And the media, by and large, will run cover for Crowley.

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Even if he doesn't mean it (and it doesn't seem like he does), he could say it. It's one word.

That was all a lie.

So Crowley isn't running the government, the Assembly Speaker is.

That's the safest bet ever.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | MEDIA BIAS | WISCONSIN
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