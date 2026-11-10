David Crowley Keeps Flip-Flopping on Redistricting Wisconsin's Congressional Maps

Milwaukee County Executive and Governor-elect David Crowley hasn't even been sworn in yet and he's already losing ground on at least two major campaign promises. Earlier, we told you that Crowley might not be able to deliver on the Medicaid expansion he promised, with prominent Democrats saying it doesn't make fiscal sense.

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Throughout the campaign, Crowley also vowed not to gerrymander Wisconsin's congressional maps, which currently "favor" Republicans 6-2, even though Democrats won four seats under those maps this year. Back when Crowley launched his bid for governor, he said he would not redraw the maps mid-cycle, even with a Democrat legislature.

When David Crowley first launched his bid for would not redraw congressional maps mid-cycle, even with a Democratic trifecta. Now that he has been elected, he's promising to do the exact opposite. Read more: https://t.co/plBJa2ingY pic.twitter.com/GRqUsbV7Jq — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) November 10, 2026

But over the weekend, Crowley said if a bill reaches his desk to redistrict the state, he will sign it.

"If the bill was to reach my desk, I will sign it."



Gov-elect David Crowley says he would sign legislation that immediately redrew Wisconsin's Congressional maps



Will he be a rubber stamp for the Dem-controlled Legislature + his first 100 days here: pic.twitter.com/79MP7ruLlt — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) November 8, 2026

But Scott Bauer with the Associated Press said Crowley told him that he wanted to first see what happened to two legal challenges related to congressional redistricting before signing a bill.

Is the media keeping tabs of flip flops and false promises from Governor elect Crowley….we’re only less than a week in..



This might be a long list… pic.twitter.com/XySrxjLHVh — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) November 9, 2026

So which is it?

Democrat State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, on the other hand, said she supports mid-cycle redistricting, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "I think we have to fight fire with fire. And Democrats can't bring a poetry book to this."

Dem Leader @SenHesselbein on mid-decade congressional redistricting: "I think we have to fight fire with fire. And Democrats can't bring a poetry book to this."



Gov.-elect @DavidCCrowley says he'd sign new maps:https://t.co/k4R813ZSmY



via @colbylambwrites + @MollyBeck + me — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 9, 2026

So which is it: will Crowley sign the maps or won't he? From an opinion standpoint, there's no way Crowley vetoes a bill sent to him by his fellow Democrats, and he will redistrict the state if given the chance.

But it's nice to see they're laser-focused on things like affordability, no?

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