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David Crowley Keeps Flip-Flopping on Redistricting Wisconsin's Congressional Maps

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 2:30 PM
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David Crowley Keeps Flip-Flopping on Redistricting Wisconsin's Congressional Maps
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Milwaukee County Executive and Governor-elect David Crowley hasn't even been sworn in yet and he's already losing ground on at least two major campaign promises. Earlier, we told you that Crowley might not be able to deliver on the Medicaid expansion he promised, with prominent Democrats saying it doesn't make fiscal sense.

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Throughout the campaign, Crowley also vowed not to gerrymander Wisconsin's congressional maps, which currently "favor" Republicans 6-2, even though Democrats won four seats under those maps this year. Back when Crowley launched his bid for governor, he said he would not redraw the maps mid-cycle, even with a Democrat legislature.

But over the weekend, Crowley said if a bill reaches his desk to redistrict the state, he will sign it.

But Scott Bauer with the Associated Press said Crowley told him that he wanted to first see what happened to two legal challenges related to congressional redistricting before signing a bill.

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So which is it?

Democrat State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, on the other hand, said she supports mid-cycle redistricting, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "I think we have to fight fire with fire. And Democrats can't bring a poetry book to this."

So which is it: will Crowley sign the maps or won't he? From an opinion standpoint, there's no way Crowley vetoes a bill sent to him by his fellow Democrats, and he will redistrict the state if given the chance.

But it's nice to see they're laser-focused on things like affordability, no?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GERRYMANDERING | REDISTRICTING | WISCONSIN
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