Wave of European Bomb Threats Continues in Italy and France

Train services between London and Paris have been delayed following a bomb threat at France's Calais-Fretin station in the northern part of the country, and more bomb threats have disrupted Italian schools for a second day in a row. This is a continuation of the bomb threats that diverted numerous flights last week and threats to numerous schools in Italy, Northern Ireland, and Scotland yesterday.

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🇫🇷 BREAKING: A bomb alert at Calais-Frethun station in northern France has stopped Eurostar trains from passing through, delaying some services between London and Paris. — NewsForce (@Newsforce) November 12, 2026

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The Pas-de-Calais prefecture announced the alert on social media platform X on the morning of November 12. It said checks were under way to rule out any danger and warned the operation could affect traffic around the station. Eurostar said in a statement that, at the request of the French authorities, “trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station”. The operator added that this was causing delays to some services to and from London. TER Hauts-de-France, the regional arm of French State rail operator SNCF, said traffic on the line between Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer had been suspended in both directions. It linked the stoppage to a report of abandoned luggage at the station and said at 9.45am local time that it expected trains to run again at around 10.30am.

Traffic resumed around 11:18 AM CET after security checks were completed.

⚠️ A bomb alert temporarily halted trains at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France on Thursday morning.



The Pas-de-Calais prefecture announced the alert at 9:40 AM CET.

Eurostar said French authorities stopped trains from passing through the station.

That caused delays to… pic.twitter.com/X2ABRkD09r — Scott (@EODWX5) November 12, 2026

In Italy, schools in Rome, Palermo, Naples, Trieste, Catania, Faenza, Forlì, and Salerno were evacuated again.

Schools in Rome, Naples, Palermo, Trieste, Catania, Faenza, Forlì and Salerno were evacuated today. Police and carabinieri searched each site.



It was the second straight day of bomb threat emails in Italy. On November 11, around 6,300 state schools were hit.



PM Giorgia Meloni… https://t.co/fielyEzfW4 — Global Peace Advocates🕊️ (@GlobalPeaceA0) November 12, 2026

Evacuations were also reported in Liguria.

🇮🇹 ITALY’S SCHOOL BOMB THREAT WAVE CONTINUES



Fresh bomb threat emails targeted schools across at least seven Italian regions today, November 12.



Evacuations were reported in Palermo and several towns in Liguria, while security checks were carried out elsewhere.



No explosives… pic.twitter.com/0DKynGbJYU — Coffe Report (@CoffeReport) November 12, 2026

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The Italian government says once again that the threats are unfounded.

Nuovi allarmi bomba nelle scuole, controlli in corso. Minacce via email anche a Palazzo Chigi, per il governo allarme infondato: in arrivo un protocollo. Allarme bomba anche alla stazione di Calais.#tg2 #allarmebomba #scuole pic.twitter.com/n5G0QqHlqv — Tg2 (@tg2rai) November 12, 2026

"New bomb threats at schools, checks underway. Email threats also sent to Palazzo Chigi; the government says the threat is unfounded: a protocol is on the way. Bomb threat at Calais station too," the post reads.

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