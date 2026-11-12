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Wave of European Bomb Threats Continues in Italy and France

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 7:30 AM
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Wave of European Bomb Threats Continues in Italy and France
AP Photo/Francois Mori

Train services between London and Paris have been delayed following a bomb threat at France's Calais-Fretin station in the northern part of the country, and more bomb threats have disrupted Italian schools for a second day in a row. This is a continuation of the bomb threats that diverted numerous flights last week and threats to numerous schools in Italy, Northern Ireland, and Scotland yesterday.

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The Pas-de-Calais prefecture announced the alert on social media platform X on the morning of November 12. It said checks were under way to rule out any danger and warned the operation could affect traffic around the station.

Eurostar said in a statement that, at the request of the French authorities, “trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station”. The operator added that this was causing delays to some services to and from London.

TER Hauts-de-France, the regional arm of French State rail operator SNCF, said traffic on the line between Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer had been suspended in both directions. It linked the stoppage to a report of abandoned luggage at the station and said at 9.45am local time that it expected trains to run again at around 10.30am.

Traffic resumed around 11:18 AM CET after security checks were completed. 

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In Italy, schools in Rome, Palermo, Naples, Trieste, Catania, Faenza, Forlì, and Salerno were evacuated again.

Evacuations were also reported in Liguria.

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The Italian government says once again that the threats are unfounded.

"New bomb threats at schools, checks underway. Email threats also sent to Palazzo Chigi; the government says the threat is unfounded: a protocol is on the way. Bomb threat at Calais station too," the post reads.

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News Topics FRANCE | ITALY | TERRORISM
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