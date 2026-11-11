Did David Crowley Commit Criminal Misconduct by Hiding $4.6 Million Budget Gap From Voters?

Shortly after the midterm elections that saw Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley win the governor's race, we learned that Crowley and his team were aware of a $4.6 million hole in the Milwaukee County budget. Evidence strongly suggests that this was criminal misconduct in public office, as it appears the budget gap was hidden from the public until after the election to help Crowley's campaign.

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EXCLUSIVE: The available evidence strongly suggests that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley's office committed criminal misconduct in public office by covering up a $4.56 million budget gap until after the day after Crowley was elected Governor of Wisconsin in an effort to… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

Wisconsin Governor-elect David Crowley admitted in an interview Sunday that he personally knew two weeks before the election that his Milwaukee County budget had an unexpected $4.56 million gap but did not inform the County Board until the day after. If he did so with the intent of helping his gubernatorial bid by hiding the budget gap from voters until he was safely elected Governor, that may constitute criminal misconduct in public office under state law. Wisconsin Statute § 946.12(3) makes it a Class I felony for “any public officer or public employee” to, “whether by act of commission or omission, use their position to “exercise a discretionary power in a manner inconsistent with the duties of [their] office or employment or the rights of others and with intent to obtain a dishonest advantage.”

In a November 6 interview on UpFront, Crowley admits he knew about the budget error before election day, too.

"We knew about this, yes."



Gov-elect David Crowley says he knew about the county budget error before Election Day. It was revealed to board supervisors the day after he won: "We wanted to make sure we could communicate what happened..."



SUN ON UPFRONT: THE FIRST 100 DAYS pic.twitter.com/uQiJNMmSc9 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) November 6, 2026

In fact, it's been reported that they knew about the gap on October 20.

Milwaukee County Exec and now Gov-elect David Crowley knew about the $4.56m budget error on Oct. 20, the county's budget director said today.

County supervisors say they didn't learn about the error until the day AFTER the election. https://t.co/Gl4f2dNXLB — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 5, 2026

Milwaukee County Budget Director Nick Sinram said they waited two weeks to alert the County Board because "we choose to bring solutions to the board, not just problems."

When asked why they didn't have solutions before the election, Sinram said, "It's a complicated budget issue."

Milwaukee County Budget Director Nick Sinram on why he waited 2 weeks to alert the county board to a $4.56 million budget error:



“We choose to bring solutions to the board, not just problems”



You didn’t have solutions until after the election?



“It’s a complicated budget issue” pic.twitter.com/82eXClx9sM — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) November 5, 2026

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Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor said Sinram's excuse is "awful."

"I mean that's just an awful excuse," Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor said. "If it takes two weeks to deliver a three-page memo, then we got real problems." https://t.co/XojJOAnNRC pic.twitter.com/RrYx6W9U65 — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) November 5, 2026

The Heartland Post also notes that Crowley's office didn't actually provide solutions, but gave the Board a three-page memo on "potential new revenue projections or cost savings that may offset the $4.56 million gap over the next year."

What will come of this? That remains to be seen. But what we do know is that Crowley hasn't even been sworn into office yet and the problems are already mounting for his administration.

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