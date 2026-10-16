Democrats Are Trying to Defend Crowley Giving Money to His Wife's Employer, but There's a Problem

The other day, we learned that Milwaukee County, under the leadership of Executive David Crowley, funneled millions of taxpayer dollars through Community Advocates, a nonprofit organization that employs Crowley's wife, Ericka. That nonprofit has received $65 million in federal tax dollars over the years.

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Democrats have argued that there's no conflict of interest here, because Crowley disclosed this connection on paperwork. But there's a problem with that. Crowley had approved at least $17.8 million in funding to Community Advocates before disclosing that conflict.

David Crowley's County Approved Sending $17.8 Million to Wife's Employer BEFORE He Disclosed Conflicthttps://t.co/zh2EdWJHRu pic.twitter.com/Q2MFi9nVJf — Jim Piwowarczyk (@jim790) October 16, 2026

Wisconsin Right Now covered this story.

David Crowley's County Approved Sending $17.8 Million to Wife's Employer BEFORE He Disclosed Conflicthttps://t.co/NgJWrPRjgF pic.twitter.com/eFDfSycIBo — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) October 16, 2026

And you might not hear about it in mainstream local outlets.

Here's more:

David Crowley’s Milwaukee County approved sending $17.85 million to his wife Ericka’s employer before he told the Ethics Board about the conflict – and it was a noncompetitive process. That figure comes from Wisconsin Public Radio, which reported: "During the time between when Crowley took office in May 2020 and his letter to the Milwaukee County Ethics Board in May 2021, the county approved $17.85 million in federal COVID relief funds to Community Advocates." "Tens of millions in your tax dollars funneled to a nonprofit that employed @DavidCCrowley’s wife," wrote the Wisconsin Republican Party. "And the money started flowing BEFORE he told anyone of the clear conflict of interest! We can’t trust this guy to look out for our money." We previously reported that Crowley’s Milwaukee County distributed almost $100 million from 2021 through 2025 to Community Advocates for a variety of programs, including millions of dollars to the rental assistance program that Ericka Crowley now directs. The money largely came from COVID money from the federal government.

So the Democrats are running cover for Crowley.

Tens of millions in your tax dollars funneled to a nonprofit that employed @DavidCCrowley’s wife.



And the money started flowing BEFORE he told anyone of the clear conflict of interest!



We can’t trust this guy to look out for our money.https://t.co/Fhf3IhQjZg — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) October 15, 2026

David Crowley has done nothing but tax and spend during his tenure in Milwaukee County. There's no reason to believe he'd do any differently if elected governor, and every reason to know he'd be worse. He's already proposed billions in new spending on universal childcare and expanded BadgerCare, which would require massive tax increases.

Watch the looney left try and twist this one 😆 — Calling Gloria 🎵 🇺🇸 🌴☀️ (@LynnFreedom68) October 16, 2026

They will soon start saying this is racist.

The Crowley campaign needs to answer questions about this. What role, if any, did he play in directing spending funding to Community Advocates? Why wasn't this disclosed until after more than $17 million was already sent?

And there are more questions, too. Crowley unveiled a "Fair Deal for Renters" agenda as part of his gubernatorial campaign. What role, if any, did Community Advocates play in that plan? What role, if any, would they play if it became law? How much tax money would they get for that?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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