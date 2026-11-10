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ICE Busts Criminal Illegal Alien Who Drove Flashy Cars and Partied With Models

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 10, 2026 4:00 PM
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ICE Busts Criminal Illegal Alien Who Drove Flashy Cars and Partied With Models
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Iranian citizen Farzad "Tony" Toutouni was known as the "King of Instagram," posting racy photos of nude models and fancy cars for his more than one million followers. Toutouni was arrested by ICE on October 27 for allegedly entering the U.S. illegally from Canada, as well as an alleged crime spree dating back to 1989.

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Toutouni, who lives in a $5 million Hollywood Hills mansion, spent years ducking immigration enforcement.

Here's more:

Investigators say Toutouni, who also used the first name “Robert,” committed a series of serious crimes in the US after arriving here legally in 1983.

He has been arrested for criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and possession and sale of a controlled substance, ICE officials said.

He was also sentenced to more than 16 months’ imprisonment for making or passing a fictitious check, grand theft, conspiracy, forgery, kidnapping, robbery and extortion, according to the officials.

In 1993, an immigration judge ordered Toutouni removed from the country, but he managed to remain, according to authorities. In 1999, another judge ordered him removed once again, and he was deported to Mexico, the feds say.

Toutouni said he again entered the US illegally on or about April 4, 2011, near Saint Clair, Michigan, by crossing the river using an electric raft purchased in Canada, according to ICE officials.

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So for more than 30 years, Toutouni has flouted our laws while committing other crimes. 

Some find this very disheartening.

"I've grown out of materialism and only give thanks for what I have, but it's hard for me to live with the principle," the user wrote. "The country's so two-tiered and there is no justice at all.The system only rewards criminals and has gone completely rogue and lawless.Today, you have a fifty/fifty shot that the stranger next to you is bats** crazy and may slit your throat, set you on fire, or push you onto to some subway tracks.Everyone's behaving as if jails and prisons are no longer a factor.From what I've witnessed the past ten years, they're right!"

He's not alone in feeling this way.

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ICE also issued a press release on Toutouni's arrest.

"He has been arrested for criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and possession and sale of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to more than 16 months for making or passing a fictitious check, grand theft of access card, conspiracy to commit crime, possess/alter access card equipment, forgery, kidnapping, robbery and extortion," the press release said. It reiterated that he was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 1993 and again in 1999, when he was deported to Mexico.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | IRAN
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