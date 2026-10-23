There's No Way This ICE Story Is True

Okay, this can’t be true. It can’t be: Patricia Krentcil, aka the ‘Tan Mom,’ claims she was approached by federal immigration agents who questioned whether she was an American citizen. This is the type of story that Democrats and the media want to be true — I don’t believe it (via TMZ):

Advertisement

Woman claims she was approached by ICE and asked if she was an American citizen because she had such a dark tan. "Because I was so tan, they were about to handcuff me... and take me away, God knows where..." Patricia Krentcil said on the Light. Tan. Up. show. Area 51, maybe? https://t.co/EpjaWYfANm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2026

Tan Mom is now claiming ICE stopped her because of her dark tan. Patricia Krentcil said on her podcast that agents questioned her citizenship outside a restaurant. She says she confirmed her status and walked away. So the system worked exactly as it should. Democrats will use any story to smear ICE. Even this one. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2026

During a recent episode of her "Light Tan Up" podcast with friend and co-host Adam Barta and guest Tom Arnold, Tan Mom recalled walking out of a restaurant with her girlfriend when she says ICE agents stopped her and questioned whether she was an American citizen. Patricia says she told the agents she was a U.S. citizen ... but claims the situation nearly escalated to the point where she was going to be handcuffed and taken away, all because of her dark complexion. She says she had no idea where the agents might have taken her and admits the encounter was terrifying. Despite being frightened, Tan Mom says she stood her ground and ultimately managed to get out of the situation without being detained.

Yeah, okay. And Ilhan Omar didn't marry her brother.

This nasty thing needs a scrub down. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RNbQi6Bflb — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 22, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.