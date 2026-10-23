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There's No Way This ICE Story Is True

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 12:07 AM
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There's No Way This ICE Story Is True
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Okay, this can’t be true. It can’t be: Patricia Krentcil, aka the ‘Tan Mom,’ claims she was approached by federal immigration agents who questioned whether she was an American citizen. This is the type of story that Democrats and the media want to be true — I don’t believe it (via TMZ):

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During a recent episode of her "Light Tan Up" podcast with friend and co-host Adam Barta and guest Tom Arnold, Tan Mom recalled walking out of a restaurant with her girlfriend when she says ICE agents stopped her and questioned whether she was an American citizen.

Patricia says she told the agents she was a U.S. citizen ... but claims the situation nearly escalated to the point where she was going to be handcuffed and taken away, all because of her dark complexion.

She says she had no idea where the agents might have taken her and admits the encounter was terrifying.

Despite being frightened, Tan Mom says she stood her ground and ultimately managed to get out of the situation without being detained.

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Yeah, okay. And Ilhan Omar didn't marry her brother.

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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