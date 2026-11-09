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A New Jersey Lost $26 Million and Hid It From Voters Until After the Election

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 5:00 PM
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A New Jersey Lost $26 Million and Hid It From Voters Until After the Election
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

Democrats want to enact an "accountability" agenda in Congress and Elizabeth Warren said over the weekend they're going to investigate companies and people who "cheated" Americans. What that means, of course, is Democrats are going to target businesses and their political opponents with show trials and kangaroo courts while ignoring the real corruption on their side of the aisle. In Wisconsin, David Crowley hid the fact his Milwaukee County budget had a $4.6 million hole until after the election, even though Crowley and his team knew about this on October 20.

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And in New Jersey, a town lost $26 million and Democrats there hid it until after the election. The funds were stolen from Cranbury Township via a fraudulent wire transfer, and Mayor Lisa Knierim only told voters of the theft on November 6, three days after voters went to the polls. She did that in a Facebook post, calling the theft a "sophisticated financial incident."

Here's more:

The money, slated to purchase property to meet the town’s affordable housing obligations, disappeared Sept. 28 in a fraudulent wire transfer, the mayor’s announcement said.

But the bombshell announcement came three days after the Nov. 3 election, when Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr., Knierim’s preferred candidate, won over Republican Carol Haring, 63% to 37%, meaning Democrats’ 5-0 stranglehold over the Township Committee stayed intact.

The mayor’s announcement offered no explanation for why residents were kept in the dark for more than five weeks about the theft.

The delay infuriated residents, with some demanding a public hearing.

“As a resident … I am very interested in understanding what the security breach was and how the shortfall will be made up,” blasted one commenter.

“I’m interested in knowing why this information was kept under wraps until after Election Day,” fumed another.

“This shows an incredible lack of internal controls,” seethed another.

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How is this not corruption? Where is accountability?

"Vote for us, because we're not corrupt."

That was a lie.

This writer has made wire transfers that required layers of permission and verification. Heck, when she sends a Zelle payment to someone, she gets asked if she means to do that.

Don't you feel the affordability?

New Jersey politicians are special, though.

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This is (D)ifferent. Democrats only make "mistakes" and "errors." Only corporations are corrupt and greedy and incompetent.

It would be maddening if it wasn't so predictable.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | NEW JERSEY | WISCONSIN
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