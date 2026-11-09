A New Jersey Lost $26 Million and Hid It From Voters Until After the Election

Democrats want to enact an "accountability" agenda in Congress and Elizabeth Warren said over the weekend they're going to investigate companies and people who "cheated" Americans. What that means, of course, is Democrats are going to target businesses and their political opponents with show trials and kangaroo courts while ignoring the real corruption on their side of the aisle. In Wisconsin, David Crowley hid the fact his Milwaukee County budget had a $4.6 million hole until after the election, even though Crowley and his team knew about this on October 20.

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And in New Jersey, a town lost $26 million and Democrats there hid it until after the election. The funds were stolen from Cranbury Township via a fraudulent wire transfer, and Mayor Lisa Knierim only told voters of the theft on November 6, three days after voters went to the polls. She did that in a Facebook post, calling the theft a "sophisticated financial incident."

NJ town loses $26M - and Dems sat on theft until after Election Day https://t.co/ZQG4SdT8hc pic.twitter.com/skNINfLDGo — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2026

Here's more:

The money, slated to purchase property to meet the town’s affordable housing obligations, disappeared Sept. 28 in a fraudulent wire transfer, the mayor’s announcement said. But the bombshell announcement came three days after the Nov. 3 election, when Democrat Thomas Szczur Jr., Knierim’s preferred candidate, won over Republican Carol Haring, 63% to 37%, meaning Democrats’ 5-0 stranglehold over the Township Committee stayed intact. The mayor’s announcement offered no explanation for why residents were kept in the dark for more than five weeks about the theft. The delay infuriated residents, with some demanding a public hearing. “As a resident … I am very interested in understanding what the security breach was and how the shortfall will be made up,” blasted one commenter. “I’m interested in knowing why this information was kept under wraps until after Election Day,” fumed another. “This shows an incredible lack of internal controls,” seethed another.

How is this not corruption? Where is accountability?

“We chose not to inform you to ensure you didn’t choose poorly.” — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) November 8, 2026

"Vote for us, because we're not corrupt."

That was a lie.

Wired out to scammers September 28. Residents get a letter after Election Day. Five weeks of silence right through an election isn't an oversight, it's a choice. Who signed off on that wire? — AmericaFirst (@GoNoles247) November 8, 2026

This writer has made wire transfers that required layers of permission and verification. Heck, when she sends a Zelle payment to someone, she gets asked if she means to do that.

Don't you feel the affordability?

My bank requires 2 authorization to process an ACH - and if a routing or account number change from historical record - the bank freezes the processing until it confirms the info we processed is correct. https://t.co/50iNZG7hf1 — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) November 8, 2026

New Jersey politicians are special, though.

This should be criminal.



If a private company had sat on information like this they would face fines and lawsuits.



Elect me to the Assembly and I will introduce legislation to hold elected officials accountable with the same standards private companies must meet.



Government… https://t.co/6FGS1B4lEA — Anthony Somma (@anthonyjsommajr) November 8, 2026

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This is (D)ifferent. Democrats only make "mistakes" and "errors." Only corporations are corrupt and greedy and incompetent.

In an effort to maintain one-party government, which worked. Less scrutiny, less attention, less eyes looking out for potential problems. Like losing more than Cranbury's annual budget. https://t.co/DhQ89GW6nz — Micah Rasmussen (@MicahJRasmussen) November 8, 2026

It would be maddening if it wasn't so predictable.

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