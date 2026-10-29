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'I Think Republicans Should Be Shot in the Streets': Transgender Student Attacks College Republicans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 10:00 AM
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'I Think Republicans Should Be Shot in the Streets': Transgender Student Attacks College Republicans
AP Photo/John Hanna

College Republicans at the University of Utah were attacked by a transgender student yesterday while tabling an event and asking a poll question about gender. The student, identified as "Amber Grace," now faces assault and property damage charges.

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"Do you believe that we should have the right to freedom of speech?" one of the College Republicans asks.

"No," laughs Grace. "I think Republicans should be shot in the street, personally."

"So you're advocating for straight up violence toward people you disagree with?" the student asks.

Then Grace appears to lunge forward and attack the student.

"Stop! Get off! What the f**k?" the student yells. "Get away from me! Get off me! Holy s**t!"

Grace ripped the student's shirt in the attack.

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This comes after a Trump supporter was stabbed outside President Trump's rally in Ohio last night. Video of that incident showed what appeared to be an orange pocket knife in the man's back while police tried to address the issue and apprehend the suspect.

This stops when people are held accountable and face consequences.

It was not just words; it was violence.

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News Topics FREE SPEECH | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRANSGENDER | UTAH
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