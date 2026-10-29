'I Think Republicans Should Be Shot in the Streets': Transgender Student Attacks College Republicans

College Republicans at the University of Utah were attacked by a transgender student yesterday while tabling an event and asking a poll question about gender. The student, identified as "Amber Grace," now faces assault and property damage charges.

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"I think Republicans should be shot in the streets, personally."



A transgender student at the University of Utah was caught on video making the remark before attacking a College Republicans member during a campus confrontation Tuesday.



The incident unfolded after Republican… pic.twitter.com/9k19kZdqLT — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

"Do you believe that we should have the right to freedom of speech?" one of the College Republicans asks.

"No," laughs Grace. "I think Republicans should be shot in the street, personally."

"So you're advocating for straight up violence toward people you disagree with?" the student asks.

Then Grace appears to lunge forward and attack the student.

"Stop! Get off! What the f**k?" the student yells. "Get away from me! Get off me! Holy s**t!"

Grace ripped the student's shirt in the attack.

College Republican attacked while peacefully tabling at the University of Utah.



Transgender man rips shirt off conservative student for affirming there are only 2 genders.



Why does this keep happening on college campuses? pic.twitter.com/MKrlednw0m — Utah College Republicans (@UtahCollegeReps) October 27, 2026

This comes after a Trump supporter was stabbed outside President Trump's rally in Ohio last night. Video of that incident showed what appeared to be an orange pocket knife in the man's back while police tried to address the issue and apprehend the suspect.

Calling for violence against Republicans and then attacking a student is not free speech. The University of Utah and local police need to hold that student fully accountable. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 29, 2026

This stops when people are held accountable and face consequences.

"So you advocate for straight-up violence against people you disagree with," says naïve young man to the trans guy in front of him.



Little did he know it was more than just words. pic.twitter.com/wW1UbeVi9M — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 29, 2026

It was not just words; it was violence.

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