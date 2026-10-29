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A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 7:35 AM
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A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know.
Townhall Media

With just five days to go before the midterms, President Trump and other Republicans are on a campaign blitz. President Trump was in Chillicothe, Ohio, last night for a rally. Outside, Trump supporters clashed with leftists, and things turned violent.

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Video circulating on social media shows the moment police realize a Trump supporter was stabbed, and that the weapon — described as possibly a pocket knife with an orange hilt) was still in the victim's back.

(Editor's note: this video contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised)

"I got something in my back," says the man in the white hat. "Is there a knife in my back? I think he stabbed me."

The best part of the video is when one of the leftists tries to tell the police that the man stabbed himself to frame them.

Here's more:

The incident unfolded outside the venue while Trump was addressing the crowd at the midterm rally, which also featured U.S. Sen. Jon Husted and other Republican candidates. Security for the event was led by the U.S. Secret Service, with support from local and regional law enforcement.

Further details on the victim’s condition, the identity of the person detained, any charges, or a motive were not immediately available late Wednesday. Officials had not released a statement on the stabbing as of late evening.

Trump continued his remarks after the outside response. Protesters had been removed from inside the Shoemaker Center earlier in the evening, and a small group of demonstrators had gathered outside the venue earlier in the day.

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The violence against Trump supporters is getting out of hand.

Exactly this. But it seems the Left is not only content with attacking conservatives, but weaponizing the government against them, as several Democrats have vowed to do if they regain power.

Scary times.

Remember what Obama said: "If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun."

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We cannot stay silent. This is attempted murder.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | OHIO | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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