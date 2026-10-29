A Trump Supporter Was Stabbed Outside Trump's Ohio Rally Last Night. Here's What We Know.

With just five days to go before the midterms, President Trump and other Republicans are on a campaign blitz. President Trump was in Chillicothe, Ohio, last night for a rally. Outside, Trump supporters clashed with leftists, and things turned violent.

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Video circulating on social media shows the moment police realize a Trump supporter was stabbed, and that the weapon — described as possibly a pocket knife with an orange hilt) was still in the victim's back.

(Editor's note: this video contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised)

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A rally-goer was STABBED outside President Trump's rally in Chillicothe, Ohio last night while 47 was speaking inside



Video shows the knife STILL LODGED in the victim's back as police rush the scene. One person detained, per the Scioto Valley Guardian… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 29, 2026

"I got something in my back," says the man in the white hat. "Is there a knife in my back? I think he stabbed me."

The best part of the video is when one of the leftists tries to tell the police that the man stabbed himself to frame them.

Here's more:

The incident unfolded outside the venue while Trump was addressing the crowd at the midterm rally, which also featured U.S. Sen. Jon Husted and other Republican candidates. Security for the event was led by the U.S. Secret Service, with support from local and regional law enforcement. Further details on the victim’s condition, the identity of the person detained, any charges, or a motive were not immediately available late Wednesday. Officials had not released a statement on the stabbing as of late evening. Trump continued his remarks after the outside response. Protesters had been removed from inside the Shoemaker Center earlier in the evening, and a small group of demonstrators had gathered outside the venue earlier in the day.

The violence against Trump supporters is getting out of hand.

People should be able to support whoever they like without worrying about being attacked by liberal nutjobs. — megourd1967 (@ProudUSNvet67) October 29, 2026

Exactly this. But it seems the Left is not only content with attacking conservatives, but weaponizing the government against them, as several Democrats have vowed to do if they regain power.

I'm telling you guys the left is out of control and it will get worse. Be aware of your surroundings and the people close to you, your life may depend on it. I only hope this guy recovers soon. — @daWarrior (@Warrior_PR_) October 29, 2026

Scary times.

This kind of politically driven violence has no place in our country.



I've said this many times before and now I'm gonna say it again.



The democrat party should be designed as a "domestic terrorist organization." https://t.co/so1c8BB6e0 — DKelly 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) October 29, 2026

Remember what Obama said: "If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun."

BREAKING: Sickening footage shows a Trump supporter STABBED with a knife left in his back outside the Ohio rally tonight. Police have one suspect in custody.

The violence against our movement must STOP. The media won't cover this, but we won't stay silent.

Pray for this patriot!… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 29, 2026

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We cannot stay silent. This is attempted murder.

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