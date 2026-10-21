House GOP Judiciary Report Exposes Fairfax's Radical Sanctuary Agenda, and Democrats Support It

The GOP House Judiciary Committee has released another report about the radical sanctuary policies of Fairfax County, Virginia, and prosecutor Steve Descano. It's a stark reminder of what Democrats in Virginia are doing, and what Democrats plan to do on a national level if they regain power in Washington, D.C.

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If they win in November, they will work to abolish ICE and open our borders, turning the entire country into a sanctuary for the world's criminals and putting innocent American lives at risk.

FAIRFAX COUNTY: Our new report just exposed how radical sanctuary Fairfax County is.



Its prosecutor Steve Descano campaigned on helping illegal aliens avoid immigration consequences after committing crimes, and he's followed through.



Descano WON'T pursue charges against… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

Descano refuses to charge criminal illegal aliens arrested for serious crimes like driving under the influence, assaulting of a law enforcement officer, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, or destruction of property.

Unsurprisingly, the Committee found that the criminal illegal aliens cut loose by Descano reoffended, including committing violent crimes and murder.

In most cases reviewed by the Committee, the criminal aliens unsurprisingly reoffended.



Some even escalated their criminal behavior to violent offenses and murder.



It's no wonder the Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid said that "it's shameful the way things have not been… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

Even Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid said "it's shameful the way things have been prosecuted" under Descano's so-called leadership.

Those reoffending criminals include Abdul Jalloh, who had a lengthy criminal history including four alleged stabbings, two alleged assaults, and more than 40 charges in Fairfax County alone. Despite that, Descano repeatedly refused to prosecute and jail Jalloh, and in February he stabbed Stephanie Minter to death a northern Virginia bus stop.

In February 2026, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien, stabbed Stephanie Minter to death at a northern Virginia bus stop.



Jalloh’s criminal history includes:



-A series of four alleged stabbings

-2 alleged assaults

-More than 40 past charges in Fairfax County



Descano’s office… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

Descano's office was warned about Jalloh multiple times before his fatal encounter with Minter. Despite those warnings, Jalloh was set free.

Before the murder, the Fairfax

County Police Department had

warned Descano’s office about the danger Jalloh posed to community.



Descano released him anyway.



Stephanie Minter should be alive today. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

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Minter's mother, Cheryl Minter, is working on a recall of Descano.

Descano also dropped charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed numerous illegal aliens charged with strangulation, malicious wounding, and assault and battery to go free, only to reoffend.

llegal alien committing fraud against Americans?



Doesn't matter to sanctuary Fairfax County.



Descano dropped more than 50 charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed MULTIPLE aliens charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery to… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

For the last three years, the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office has also declined at least 1,670 ICE detainers and allowed criminal illegal aliens back into the community.

From 2023 through 2025, the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office declined at least 1,670 ICE detainers and allowed the criminal aliens back onto northern Virginia streets instead of cooperating with ICE. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

You can read the entire report here:

Domestic abusers. Violent felons. Serial fraudsters.



This is who Steve Descano and Democrats in sanctuary Fairfax County are protecting instead of you and your family.



Read our latest report ⬇️https://t.co/5t0aTYnSf5 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2026

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This is a de facto decriminalization of serious offences, as Rep. Jim Jordan said.

Sanctuary Fairfax County's prosecutor Steve Descano de facto decriminalized driving under the influence, felony drug possession, fraud, assaulting a police officer, and more.



But only for illegal aliens. https://t.co/pwRiM3B4mO — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2026

Democrats like Steve Descano are pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. That much is painfully obvious, and it's costing innocent lives. It cannot be emphasized enough that this is the Democrat Party's plan for America if they regain political power. They will open our borders, grant amnesty to illegal aliens like Abdul Jalloh, and put the lives of you and your family at risk.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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