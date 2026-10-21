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House GOP Judiciary Report Exposes Fairfax's Radical Sanctuary Agenda, and Democrats Support It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 11:15 AM
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House GOP Judiciary Report Exposes Fairfax's Radical Sanctuary Agenda, and Democrats Support It
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File

The GOP House Judiciary Committee has released another report about the radical sanctuary policies of Fairfax County, Virginia, and prosecutor Steve Descano. It's a stark reminder of what Democrats in Virginia are doing, and what Democrats plan to do on a national level if they regain power in Washington, D.C.

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If they win in November, they will work to abolish ICE and open our borders, turning the entire country into a sanctuary for the world's criminals and putting innocent American lives at risk.

Descano refuses to charge criminal illegal aliens arrested for serious crimes like driving under the influence, assaulting of a law enforcement officer, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, or destruction of property.

Unsurprisingly, the Committee found that the criminal illegal aliens cut loose by Descano reoffended, including committing violent crimes and murder.

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Even Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid said "it's shameful the way things have been prosecuted" under Descano's so-called leadership.

Those reoffending criminals include Abdul Jalloh, who had a lengthy criminal history including four alleged stabbings, two alleged assaults, and more than 40 charges in Fairfax County alone. Despite that, Descano repeatedly refused to prosecute and jail Jalloh, and in February he stabbed Stephanie Minter to death a northern Virginia bus stop.

Descano's office was warned about Jalloh multiple times before his fatal encounter with Minter. Despite those warnings, Jalloh was set free.

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Minter's mother, Cheryl Minter, is working on a recall of Descano.

Descano also dropped charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed numerous illegal aliens charged with strangulation, malicious wounding, and assault and battery to go free, only to reoffend.

For the last three years, the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office has also declined at least 1,670 ICE detainers and allowed criminal illegal aliens back into the community.

You can read the entire report here:

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This is a de facto decriminalization of serious offences, as Rep. Jim Jordan said.

Democrats like Steve Descano are pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. That much is painfully obvious, and it's costing innocent lives. It cannot be emphasized enough that this is the Democrat Party's plan for America if they regain political power. They will open our borders, grant amnesty to illegal aliens like Abdul Jalloh, and put the lives of you and your family at risk.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GOP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SANCTUARY CITIES | VIRGINIA
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