Biden's Disgraceful Pardon Attorney Weighs in on Louise Lucas Indictment

Liz Oyer is the former Biden DOJ pardon attorney who was absolutely humiliated by Josh Hawley back in July for recommending that President Biden grant clemency to all 40 federal death row inmates, including Dylann Roof, the neo-Nazi who murdered nine black worshippers at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

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Now Oyer is back to opine on the indictment of Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas, who was arrested on Thursday over charges related to a drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and firearms case. Lucas' office was searched by the FBI back in May as part of this investigation. Per the indictment, Lucas told an unindicted co-conspirator in a phone call that, "This is our last chance at generational wealth ... I've got too old to not be greedy."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Lucas had obtained $5 million in "ill-gotten gains" as a result of the enterprise, and members of Lucas' family were arrested.

But none of that matters to Oyer, who dismisses the allegations as a "case study in racism, sexism, and hypocrisy" before arguing that Lucas was simply trying to get a state cannabis sale license.

The indictment of Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas is a case study in racism, sexism, and hypocrisy. The charges relate to her efforts to secure a state cannabis sale license—and she is being held to a standard that does not apply to Donald Trump and his family.… — Liz Oyer (@lawyeroyer) October 22, 2026

Remember, this is the woman who wanted an actual racist to get clemency.

She's not a very good attorney, is she?

So the Grand Jury was full of racist sexists? Is that where you are going with this?



No wonder the dumbest law school grads become Public Defenders. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 23, 2026

The two Democrat-appointed judges who signed off on the investigation apparently were racist, too.

I had to check if this was parody. She’s serious. 😂 https://t.co/6prT0C6Di0 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 23, 2026

Isn't that terrifying?

Are liberals making excuses for this person because it's a woman, because she's black, or both?

I thought "no one was above the law". What happened to that standard? https://t.co/NK9MkxOyUR — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) October 23, 2026

"No one is above the law" only applies to Republicans.

She was actually indicted, Liz. Which means there is PLENTY of evidence of her crimes. And these charges are more than democRat fabricated charges like those your ilk tried to pin on Donald Trump. By all means, stay in character and be another democrat defending criminals.… — Bergie Loves Trump (@BergieIsLove) October 23, 2026

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As a lawyer, Oyer should know this. And she does. But partisanship comes first.

You people and your reckless use of grievance -isms. She was indicted, which means a grand jury said there was sufficient evidence.



Hey, remember you people saying no one is above the law. Well, here you go, sunshine.



"Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), the… — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 23, 2026

The double standard is obvious, but unsurprising.

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