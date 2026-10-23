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Biden's Disgraceful Pardon Attorney Weighs in on Louise Lucas Indictment

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 23, 2026 5:00 PM
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Biden's Disgraceful Pardon Attorney Weighs in on Louise Lucas Indictment
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Liz Oyer is the former Biden DOJ pardon attorney who was absolutely humiliated by Josh Hawley back in July for recommending that President Biden grant clemency to all 40 federal death row inmates, including Dylann Roof, the neo-Nazi who murdered nine black worshippers at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

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Now Oyer is back to opine on the indictment of Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas, who was arrested on Thursday over charges related to a drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and firearms case. Lucas' office was searched by the FBI back in May as part of this investigation. Per the indictment, Lucas told an unindicted co-conspirator in a phone call that, "This is our last chance at generational wealth ... I've got too old to not be greedy."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Lucas had obtained $5 million in "ill-gotten gains" as a result of the enterprise, and members of Lucas' family were arrested.

But none of that matters to Oyer, who dismisses the allegations as a "case study in racism, sexism, and hypocrisy" before arguing that Lucas was simply trying to get a state cannabis sale license.

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Remember, this is the woman who wanted an actual racist to get clemency.

She's not a very good attorney, is she?

The two Democrat-appointed judges who signed off on the investigation apparently were racist, too.

Isn't that terrifying?

"No one is above the law" only applies to Republicans.

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As a lawyer, Oyer should know this. And she does. But partisanship comes first.

The double standard is obvious, but unsurprising.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | CRIME | DOJ | FBI | VIRGINIA
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