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Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 22, 2026 10:12 AM
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Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges BREAKING
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

Virginia State Sen. L. Louise Lucas has been arrested by federal authorities over charges in a drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and firearms case, according to Fox News on Monday morning.

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She is the Virginia Senate President pro tempore, and her office was searched by the FBI in May as part of an investigation, according to the outlet. 

The case centers on an illegal marijuana "enterprise" that abused her "political influence" to "enact legislation and regulations to financially benefit the Lucas Enterprise and to obtain recreational marijuana licenses for members and associates of the Lucas Enterprise," according to the indictment. 

Lucas allegedly told an un-indicted co-conspirator via phone that "this is our last chance at generational wealth... I've got too old to not be greedy." 

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The indictment explains that the charges for those involved include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, maintaining a drug involved premises, possess firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, wire fraud, and forfeiture allegation, respectively. For Lucas, she has been charged with the first five counts listed. 

Family members of the Democrat were already arrested, according to Virginia Scope. 

Lisa Lucas Burke is also charged with the first five counts, and Prince Albert William Hudson III is charged with the first three counts. Ryan Eichelberger was arrested on counts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7, Theresa Lucas-Lamb is charged with counts 1, 2 3 and 5, Carlton Upton Jr. is facing charges for counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8, and Tameka Johnson is charged with counts 2, 3 and 6. 

At a press conference in Norfolk on Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel said she obtained $5 million in "ill-gotten gains" as a result of the enterprise. 

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"Ms. Lucas has many things to answer for on the allegations," Patel said, nothing that the enterprise entailed getting significant amounts of "illegal marijuana." 

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News Topics DOJ | FBI | VIRGINIA
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