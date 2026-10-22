Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Virginia State Sen. L. Louise Lucas has been arrested by federal authorities over charges in a drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and firearms case, according to Fox News on Monday morning.

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She is the Virginia Senate President pro tempore, and her office was searched by the FBI in May as part of an investigation, according to the outlet.

The case centers on an illegal marijuana "enterprise" that abused her "political influence" to "enact legislation and regulations to financially benefit the Lucas Enterprise and to obtain recreational marijuana licenses for members and associates of the Lucas Enterprise," according to the indictment.

Lucas allegedly told an un-indicted co-conspirator via phone that "this is our last chance at generational wealth... I've got too old to not be greedy."

NEW: Per federal indictment against her, DOJ has Virginia Senate Pro Tempore Louise Lucas on a phone call telling an unindicted co-conspirator: “This is our last chance at generational wealth…I’ve got too old to not be greedy”. https://t.co/65duFGnHmr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

BREAKING UPDATE: Virginia’s Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas has been arrested by the Feds and is now in federal custody. She is charged w/ with Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering, Fraud, and Firearms Charge. DOJ press conference imminent. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

UPDATE: Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas is now under federal indictment for racketeering, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, money laundering, honest services fraud, and maintaining a drug-involved premises — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

The indictment explains that the charges for those involved include racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, maintaining a drug involved premises, possess firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, wire fraud, and forfeiture allegation, respectively. For Lucas, she has been charged with the first five counts listed.

Family members of the Democrat were already arrested, according to Virginia Scope.

Lisa Lucas Burke is also charged with the first five counts, and Prince Albert William Hudson III is charged with the first three counts. Ryan Eichelberger was arrested on counts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7, Theresa Lucas-Lamb is charged with counts 1, 2 3 and 5, Carlton Upton Jr. is facing charges for counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8, and Tameka Johnson is charged with counts 2, 3 and 6.

WOW Virginia’s Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas has been indicted on 5 drug and finance charges. She allegedly arranged for the acquisition and distribution of more than 220 lbs of marijuana. She reportedly said, "I am too old not to be greedy." https://t.co/krMabIzqHE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

At a press conference in Norfolk on Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel said she obtained $5 million in "ill-gotten gains" as a result of the enterprise.

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"Ms. Lucas has many things to answer for on the allegations," Patel said, nothing that the enterprise entailed getting significant amounts of "illegal marijuana."

Sources tell me that members of Sen. Louise Lucas’ family have already been arrested. Sen. Lucas was given until 9 am today to turn herself in. Press conference with the US AG and FBI director is at 10 am. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 22, 2026

BREAKING: On phone call that was the subject of an FBI Wiretap, now-indicted Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas stated "this is our last chance at generational wealth...I've got too old not to be greedy." https://t.co/6JKVNvNSU1 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

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