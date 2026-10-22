Virginia Democrat Decries Her Arrest As Political Targeting

Virginia State Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas fired back at the Justice Department on Thursday after she was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges involving fraud, drug trafficking and racketeering.

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"Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother," she posted to X.

"I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now. I’m not new to this. I’m true to this," Lucas continued.

She further stated that she “will not be intimidated.”

“I will not be bullied. And I will not back down," the Democrat added.

https://t.co/hKT5NbUXpa — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) October 22, 2026

Members of her family and business associates were indicted in an alleged marijuana enterprise scheme, Townhall reported on Thursday.

The indictment accuses Lucas and others of playing key roles in the enterprise, including “obtaining and illegally distributing large quantities of illegal marijuana,” “procuring ‘generational wealth for, and enticement of , members and associated of the enterprise,” as well as “using the the political influence of [Lucas] to enact legislation and regulations to financially benefit the Lucas Enterprise and to obtain recreational mairjuana licenses for members and associated of the Lucas Enterprise.”

Virginia state Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said that the indictment “contains serious allegations,” but said that “it has been apparent from the beginning that this matter has been driven by politics.”

“The Department of Justice is led by the President’s former personal attorney, and this prosecution is being brought by the most corrupt administration in American history,” he continued.

Lucas has been in office since 1992.

“Louise Lucas has served in a position of public trust in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement on Thursday.

“The charges alleged in this indictment reveal the behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve. Our federal prosecutors will continue to be guided by the facts and evidence that led a grand jury to indict Ms. Lucas and her alleged co-conspirators,” he added.

My statement regarding @SenLouiseLucas charges this morning https://t.co/gPnhTEwM7P — Senator Scott Surovell - ssurovell.bsky.social (@ssurovell) October 22, 2026

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