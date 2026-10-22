DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Virginia Democrat Decries Her Arrest As Political Targeting

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 22, 2026 11:48 AM
Advertisement
Virginia Democrat Decries Her Arrest As Political Targeting
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia State Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas fired back at the Justice Department on Thursday after she was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges involving fraud, drug trafficking and racketeering.

Advertisement

"Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother," she posted to X. 

"I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now. I’m not new to this. I’m true to this," Lucas continued. 

She further stated that she “will not be intimidated.”

“I will not be bullied. And I will not back down," the Democrat added. 

Members of her family and business associates were indicted in an alleged marijuana enterprise scheme, Townhall reported on Thursday. 

The indictment accuses Lucas and others of playing key roles in the enterprise, including “obtaining and illegally distributing large quantities of illegal marijuana,” “procuring ‘generational wealth for, and enticement of , members and associated of the enterprise,” as well as “using the the political influence of [Lucas] to enact legislation and regulations to financially benefit the Lucas Enterprise and to obtain recreational mairjuana licenses for members and associated of the Lucas Enterprise.”

Virginia state Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said that the indictment “contains serious allegations,” but said that “it has been apparent from the beginning that this matter has been driven by politics.”

Recommended
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

“The Department of Justice is led by the President’s former personal attorney, and this prosecution is being brought by the most corrupt administration in American history,” he continued. 

Lucas has been in office since 1992.

“Louise Lucas has served in a position of public trust in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over three decades,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement on Thursday. 

“The charges alleged in this indictment reveal the behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve. Our federal prosecutors will continue to be guided by the facts and evidence that led a grand jury to indict Ms. Lucas and her alleged co-conspirators,” he added. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics VIRGINIA | CORRUPTION | CRIME | DOJ | FBI
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Top Virginia Democrat Arrested on Fraud and Drug Trafficking Charges

Cameron Arcand
Not Even a .50-Caliber Bullet Could Put a Dent in the CA Bullet Train's Environmental Red Tape

Not Even a .50-Caliber Bullet Could Put a Dent in the CA Bullet Train's Environmental Red Tape

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos