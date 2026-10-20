Sherrod Brown’s Family Financially Benefits From Data Centers Being Erected in Ohio

Sherrod Brown is trying to pull a fast one on Ohioans.

Brown is flip-flopping on his previous support for data centers ahead of the midterm elections despite a history of welcoming them. This includes 29 data centers built by Amazon, as well as taking at least $20,000 from Google's PAC and thousands from individual Google lobbyists. Fox News says among those contributors is Klis Kountoupes, a Google lobbyist who donated $3,500 in March and Google lobbyist Michael D. Smith, who donated a total of $10,200 to Brown since 2017.

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Other financial disclosures show that Brown's wife, Connie, owns more than half a million dollars in mutual funds invested in companies operating or building data centers in Ohio. In fact, the Brown family is financially invested in at least 41 companies involved with Ohio's data center boom, including Amazon and Google.

On his latest personal financial disclosure filed on August 13, Brown reported that his wife owns up to $500,000 in AADAX — Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund. That report also shows that Connie owns up to $50,000 in TLWIX — Nuveen Lifecycle Index 2020 Fund as well.

AADAX is invested in companies that are operating or constructing data centers across Ohio including the aforementioned Alphabet/Google and Amazon, Meta/Facebook Iron Mountain, Mapletree Industrial Trust, TJX Companies, Microsoft, and Prologis. TLWIX also invests in Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta/Facebook.

Google and Microsoft both own three data centers in Ohio and Amazon owns 29. Mapletree owns two data centers, and the rest each own one data center. That means the Brown family financially benefits from at least 41 data centers in the state of Ohio.

Back in September, Brown even gave an interview in which he said your view of data centers shows what side you're on.

Sherrod Brown: Data centers really show whose side you’re on. Are you going to do the bidding of sort of the tech titans? Are you going to do the bidding of those companies from out of state that don’t give a d**n about local communities? Are you going to do the bidding of the… pic.twitter.com/6iFEXuns2m — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

"Data centers really show whose side you're on," Brown said. "Are you going to do the bidding of sort of the tech titans or are you going to do the bidding of those companies from out of states that don't give a d**n about the local communities. Are you going to do the bidding of the electric companies? Are you going to the bidding of the polluters or are you going to stand with the public?"

Ohio voters won't be fooled by Brown. He can talk a good game against data centers and flip-flop from his previous positions, but he can't hide the fact his family financially benefits from data centers.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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